Preview: Florida Gulf Coast at South Florida

South Florida might have endured a more typical 10-day break from competition in the past, but after the Bulls‘two-point victory over Alabama on Dec. 7, they couldn’t wait to get back on the court. Coach Stan Heath, though, is hoping histeam isn’t feeling too good about itself after beating the CrimsonTide and George Mason in back-to-back contests, especially withdangerous Florida Gulf Coast coming to town for a Tuesday nightmatchup. The Bulls like to run but they might want to slow it down against the team that earned the moniker “Dunk City”with last year’s Sweet 16 run.

The Eagles have struggled abit, losing three straight before romping over Samford intheir last outing. Dealing with the notoriety that comes with beingan NCAA Tournament Cinderella darling may have something to do withFlorida Gulf Coast having some issues, but so is the team’s 105turnovers, five fewer than the Eagles have forced through ninegames. Florida Gulf Coast is averaging 68.8 points, a sign that therunning game that powered last year’s run is still not hitting on allcylinders.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT FLORIDA GULF COAST (5-4):First-year coach Joe Dooley is dealing with ateam learning about itself as it deals with the success of the past.Much more attention is being paid to the Eagles this season aftertheir postseason run of a year ago, and Dooley hasbeen working with his team on getting better - even when it doesn‘tshow up on the scoreboard. “We talked about gaining an inch everyday in practice,” Dooley told The Fort Myers News-Press. “It‘sall measured in wins and losses, but most importantly, ‘Do we playbetter?’ Now it’s important to gain some momentum.”

ABOUT SOUTH FLORIDA (6-2): TheBulls are starting to feel confident and they point to adisrespectful act by George Mason’s Anali Okoloji as the catalyst.Okoloji purposely stepped on South Florida guard Anthony Collins on Dec. 4, when the Bulls ralliedfrom 17 down from that moment to beat the Patriots before defeating Alabama in theirnext contest. “It’s huge,” South Florida coach Stan Heath toldthe Tampa Tribune. “For young people, winning breeds confidence.Winning breeds togetherness and a more inspired work ethic inpractice. To win the way we did, just winning close ballgames,hanging on, playing well in (tight) situations, it’s huge.”

TIP-INS

1. Eagles F Filip Cvjeticanin is shooting 46.4 percent from the field this season and is 20-of-40 from3-point range.

2. The Bulls’ consecutivetwo-point wins over George Mason and Alabama are the firstback-to-back victories by two or fewer points for the program since1989.

3. Junior G Anthony Collins hasled South Florida in assists in every game he’s played this seasonand ranks second in the American Athletic Conference with5.7 per game.

PREDICTION: South Florida 82,Florida Gulf Coast 79