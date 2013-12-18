South Florida 68, Florida Gulf Coast 66 (2OT)

(Updated: ADDS Hicks’ rebounds and blocks to second sentence, third graph.)

South Florida 68, Florida GulfCoast 66 (2OT): Victor Rudd scored 23 points — including seven inthe second overtime — and grabbed 14 rebounds to power the Bullspast the visiting Eagles in the opener of the Continental Las Vegas Tire Classic.

John Egbunu had 12 points andseven rebounds off the bench and fellow reserve Chris Perry contributed 10points and nine boards for South Florida (7-2). The Bulls won despitebeing outrebounded 51-43, shooting 3-of-15 from 3-point range and7-of-20 from the free-throw line.

Bernard Thompson scored 32 pointsand grabbed seven rebounds off the bench to lead Florida Gulf Coast(5-5). Thompson finished with 13 field goals and the rest of theEagles combined for 14, and Nate Hicks finished with 19 rebounds and five blocked shots.

The game was tied with 3:40 toplay when Anthony Collins connected on a 3-pointer and was still even with 52 seconds to play when Rudd’s dunk put the Bulls ahead55-53. The Eagles tied the game on Thompson’s jumper with 29 secondsto go and Collins then missed a layup, sending the game into the extrasession.

The two teams combined for justfour points in the first overtime period, then the Eagles jumped outto a three-point lead less than a minute into the second extrasession. But the Bulls scored eight straight points to forge a five-pointadvantage with 29 seconds left, and Florida Gulf Coast could only getwithin one with one second remaining on a Thompson 3-pointer.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The 23-21halftime score in favor of South Florida marked the lowest-scoringfirst half of the season for both teams. … South Florida forced 19turnovers but committed just eight. … The Eagles shot only eight freethrows, converting four.