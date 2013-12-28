Preview: Florida International at Georgetown

Georgetown may be the team most anxious to get back on the court following Christmas, given what occurred in the Hoyas’ final game before the break. The Hoyas host Florida International on Saturday, a week after they were overwhelmed by No. 16 Kansas in an ugly 86-64 loss that snapped their six-game winning streak, and coach John Thompson III criticized his team’s aggressiveness afterward. “We slapped and fouled but were not physical,” Thompson told reporters after the Hoyas’ first defeat since Nov. 21.

The Hoyas rank 19th nationally by limiting opponents to 38.3 percent shooting but were torched at a 54.3 percent clip by the Jayhawks. Florida International also plays its first game since last Saturday, an 85-56 defeat against No. 4 Louisville in which it committed 20 turnovers. The Golden Panthers have lost three of their last five contest after an early-season six-game winning streak.

TV: Noon ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL (8-5): The Golden Panthers feature a strong interior defense, ranking ninth nationally in total rebounds and 36th in total blocked shots. Florida International relies on forwards Tymell Murphy (16.2 points, 8.1 rebounds) and Rakeem Buckles (14.5, 10.4) for the bulk of its offense. Both players have six double doubles, tied for second in Conference USA.

ABOUT GEORGETOWN (7-3): Guards D’Vauntes Smith-Rivera (16.4 points) and Markel Starks (16) drive the Hoyas’ offense. Both players are averaging more than 33 minutes while combining for 7.6 assists. Georgetown has held five of its 10 opponents to fewer than 60 points.

TIP-INS

1. Starks ranks second in the Big East and 27th nationally in free-throw percentage (89.6), missing just 5-of-48 attempts.

2. Buckles leads Conference USA in rebounding and ranks 11th nationally.

3. Georgetown has won all three previous meetings, including a 76-38 victory in the last matchup in 2008.

PREDICTION: Georgetown 83, Florida International 62