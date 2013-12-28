(Updated: UPDATED FIU’s turnovers to 18.)

Georgetown 92, Florida International 57: Markel Starks, Nate Lubick and D’Vauntes Smith-Rivera each scored 15 points and the host Hoyas held the Golden Panthers scoreless for 10 minutes of the first half to cruise to victory.

Georgetown (8-3) used its big run to build a 26-point advantage with seven minutes left before halftime, breezing to its seventh victory in its past eight games. Lubick added six rebounds for the Hoyas, who shot 60.7 percent from the field.

Dennis Mavin led Florida International (8-6) with 16 points. The Golden Panthers missed 12 of their first 13 shots from the field and finished with 18 turnovers.

The Hoyas led 6-4 with 17:16 remaining in the first half before Jabril Trawick started the onslaught with a layup. Starks scored seven points during the run, and back-to-back 3-pointers from Reggie Cameron finished the surge and made it 30-4 with 8:42 remaining in the first half.

The Golden Panthers scored three points in the final 4:52 of the first half as the Hoyas built a 50-14 halftime advantage. Georgetown led by as many as 39 points on a Starks free throw with 12:58 to play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Twelve Georgetown players scored in the contest. … Florida International committed six turnovers and went 0-for-12 from the field during the scoreless stretch. … The Golden Panthers outscored the Hoyas 43-42 in the second half.