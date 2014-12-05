Preview: Florida International at Louisville

No team has won more games the past four seasons than Louisville, and the fifth-ranked Cardinals are piling onto that total through the first month of this season. Louisville hosts Florida International on Friday looking to improve to 7-0 and win its 103rd game since the start of the 2011-12 season after Tuesday’s impressive 64-55 victory over No. 13 Ohio State. Terry Rozier overcame a dislocated left pinkie to hit three of his final four shot attempts down the stretch, while Wayne Blackshear scored 22 points, one off his career high.

Louisville’s Montrezl Harrell is considered one of the top players in the country, but the balance the Cardinals can display on offense is a big reason why they are legitimate national championship contenders. Rozier has scored 11 or more points in five games this season, Harrell has posted back-to-back double doubles and Blackshear showed the ability to take over offensively against the Buckeyes. The Panthers lost three of four before downing Kennesaw State 59-38 on Tuesday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN South, ESPN3

ABOUT FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL (5-3): Dennis Mavin scored 16 points against Kennesaw State and leads the Panthers in scoring at 16.5 points per game. Junior Daviyon Draper added a career-high 16 points, boosting an offense that averages 62.1 points per contest. FIU has held five of its eight opponents to less than 38 percent shooting from the field and is 26th nationally in scoring defense (55 points per game).

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (6-0): The Cardinals have slowed somewhat offensively after scoring 81 or more points in their first four games, averaging 54.5 points in victories over Cleveland State and Ohio State. Harrell leads four scorers in double figures at 16.7 points and shooting 60.7 percent from the field while leading Louisville with nine rebounds per contest. The Cardinals held Ohio State to 30.4 percent shooting from the field and have limited opponents to 30.3 percent shooting overall this season.

TIP-INS

1. The Cardinals are outrebounding their opponents by an average of 12.2 boards per game.

2. Louisville leads the all-time series 3-0, beating the Panthers 85-56 last season in Miami.

3. FIU is beginning an eight-game road trip. The Panthers do not play at home again until Jan. 15 against Marshall.

PREDICTION: Louisville 73, FIU 54