No. 5 Louisville 82, Florida International 57: Montrezl Harrell scored 13 points with 12 rebounds to lead a balanced attack as the host Cardinals pulled away with an 18-0 first-half run.

Anton Gill added a career-high 15 points off the bench for Louisville (7-0), which held the Panthers (5-4) scoreless for 7:14 in the first half. Wayne Blackshear and Terry Rozier each scored 12 points while Chris Jones added 11 points for the Cardinals, who shot a season-high 57.1 percent from the field.

Dennis Mavin scored 15 points to lead Florida International, which shot 37 percent from the field and committed a season-high 25 turnovers. Marco Porcher Jimenez added 13 points off the bench, going 4-of-6 from 3-point range.

Mavin’s layup gave the Panthers a 10-6 lead with 12:27 remaining in the first half, but FIU did not score again until Mavin’s layup with 5:13 to play in the half. Chinanu Onuaku’s tip-in tied the game at 10-10, Rozier’s free throw with 9:03 to go put the Cardinals ahead to stay and Gill’s 3-pointer with just under six minutes left gave Louisville a 24-10 advantage.

Blackshear’s 3-pointer just before the first-half buzzer gave the Cardinals a 36-23 advantage at intermission. Louisville opened the second half with a 17-4 surge, Blackshear’s 3-pointer with 14:47 to play staking the Cardinals to a 53-27 lead.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Cardinals improved to 42-2 at home against non-conference competition over the past five seasons. … Onuaku finished with seven points, a career-high five assists and three blocked shots. … Louisville recorded a season-best 21 assists, offsetting a season-high 20 turnovers.