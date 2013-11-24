Preview: Florida International at South Carolina

Coming off a disappointing performance against archrival Clemson, South Carolina returns home to face red-hot Florida International on Sunday. The Gamecocks were edged 66-64 by No. 21 Baylor early last week and followed that up with a 14-point road loss to the Tigers. Coach Frank Martin told The State he wasn’t impressed with how his players followed up a valiant effort against the Bears, saying, “We’ve got young guys who have gotten a little too casual. We’ve just got to learn.”

The Panthers are on fire, having followed up a pair of losses to start the season with six straight wins, capped by Thursday’s 82-67 victory over Bethune-Cookman. Tymell Murphy led the way against the Wildcats, scoring 24 points and tying the school record with 13 consecutive free throws made. Florida International has won by an average margin of victory of 19.5 points during its current streak.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL (6-2): Rakeem Buckles leads the Panthers, averaging 15.8 points and 9.5 rebounds. Buckles’ 15 boards against Bethune-Cookman set a career high, while freshman Jason Boswell recorded his first career double-digit scoring output, totaling 13 points. Murphy pitches in 14.8 points per game, and he and Buckles have each amassed a team-leading 14 blocks.

ABOUT SOUTH CAROLINA (1-2): The Gamecocks’ offense struggled in the loss to Clemson, as the team shot just 35.4 percent from the floor. Mindaugas Kacinas led the team with 13 points on 6-of-11 shooting, while the rest of the team shot 17-for-54. Sindarius Thornwell leads South Carolina, averaging 14.7 points and Tyrone Johnson is the only other player in double figures, contributing 10.3 points per game.

TIP-INS

1. South Carolina’s 67.7 points per game rank last among SEC teams.

2. A win for Florida International would pull the team within one of the all-time school record of eight in a row, set in the 1985-86 season.

3. The Gamecocks have limited opponents to 60.3 points per game, trailing only Florida in the SEC.

PREDICTION: South Carolina 68, Florida International 66