(Updated: UPDATED Williams’ point total.)

South Carolina 84, Florida International 72: Tyrone Johnson scored 18 points and added seven assists to lead the host Gamecocks over the Panthers.

Jaylen Shaw pitched in with 16 points off the bench for South Carolina (2-2), which rebounded after a disappointing loss to archrival Clemson last week. Brenton Williams also finished with 16 points off the bench for the Gamecocks, who drained 8-of-19 from beyond the arc.

Tymell Murphy led the offense for Florida International (6-3), compiling 22 points, grabbing five rebounds and dishing out five assists. Marco Porcher Jimenez added 15 points off the bench for the Panthers, who had their six-game winning streak snapped.

Neither side led by more than four points through the first half, with the Panthers taking a 42-39 lead into the locker room. Murphy led Florida International with 13 points at the break, while Johnson and Shaw each had nine for South Carolina.

The Panthers inched ahead early in the second half, leading 51-49 1:16 into the frame, before the Gamecocks went on a 20-10 run to open up an eight-point lead. Florida International was able to pull back within 69-65 but could get no closer, as South Carolina closed out the game on a 15-7 surge.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Gamecocks’ 84 points were a season high, giving a lift to an offense that came into play averaging an SEC-worst 67.7 points. ... Panthers F Rakeem Buckles, who came into the game leading the team with 15.8 points per game, finished with only 11 on 2-of-9 shooting. ... South Carolina has averaged 83 points in its two wins, compared to 60.5 in its two losses.