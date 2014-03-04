Preview: Florida State at Boston College

After posting consecutive wins for the first time in over six weeks, Florida State looks to continue its late push toward an NCAA Tournament berth as it visits Boston College in ACC play Tuesday. The Seminoles have won three of their last four, leaving coach Leonard Hamilton cautiously optimistic with two regular season games left. “We can’t worry about the selection committee,” he told the Tallahassee Democrat, adding, “What we do have control of is our focus as we approach (Boston College).”

Teetering near the basement of the ACC standings has left Eagles’ head coach Steve Donahue on the hot seat, according to more than just a few pundits. But with the conference tournament approaching, Donahue remains focused and insists that he is not concerned. “I do my job and I‘m very comfortable where things are at,” he told the Boston Herald. “I know it’s very difficult for some people to see with the record the way it is (but) there have been a lot of good things that have happened.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (17-11, 8-8 ACC): The current two-game run is the longest for the Seminoles since three in a row from Jan. 9-15 against Clemson, Maryland and Miami and Florida State’s confidence is building, according to Hamilton, who praised his team following the win over the Yellow Jackets. “I liked the energy (and) the unselfish spirit they played with,” Hamilton told reporters. Forward Okaro White, whose 12.7-point average is good for third on the team behind guards Ian Miller (13.9) and Aaron Thomas (13.7), paced the Seminoles last time out with 18 points, including 16 in the second half.

ABOUT BOSTON COLLEGE (8-21, 4-12): The Eagles are looking for a strong finish to an otherwise disappointing season and after topping Wake Forest last Saturday will have the opportunity for consecutive wins for the first time since late November. Boston College has managed two wins in its last four games, including a Feb. 19 stunner over then-top ranked Syracuse. Ryan Anderson led the Eagles with a game-high 24 points in Saturday’s win and leading scorer Olivier Hanlan, who averages 18.2 points, is the ACC’s third-leading scorer behind North Carolina State’s T.J. Warren (23.6) and Duke’s Jabari Parker (18.8).

TIP-INS

1. Florida State and Boston College have split the all-time series 5-5 but the Seminoles have taken four of the last five meetings.

2. The Eagles rank dead last in the conference, allowing opponents an average of 73.4 points.

3. Miller has averaged 18.8 points in his last five games and ranks third in the ACC from the free-throw line on the season, shooting 87.4 percent.

PREDICTION: Florida State 77, Boston College 62