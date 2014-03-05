(Updated: CHANGES Boston College run to 10-2 in Para 4)

Florida State 74, Boston College 70: Aaron Thomas tied a career high with 26 points to lead all scorers as the visiting Seminoles withstood the Eagles in ACC play.

Thomas also grabbed six rebounds and Okaro White notched 24 points, five boards and two steals for Florida State (18-11, 9-8), which shot 76 percent from the field in the second half. Devon Bookert and Boris Bojanovsky combined for 17 points off the bench for the Seminoles, who remain in contention for an NCAA Tournament berth with No. 7 Syracuse visiting on Sunday to close out the regular season.

Olivier Hanlan’s 20 points, including three 3-pointers, led Boston College (8-22, 4-13), which has lost three of its last four and has not managed consecutive wins since late November. Patrick Heckmann notched 13 points off the bench for the Eagles, who remained in the game largely thanks to an 11-of-25 shooting performance from beyond the arc.

After the teams were knotted at 33 to kick off the second half, it remained a one-possession game until Boston College used an 10-2 run, highlighted by a 3-pointer from Heckmann, to establish its largest lead of the game at 62-57 with with 6:11 to go. The Seminoles answered with a 12-6 run, capped by a jumper from White, to move in front 69-68 with 1:32 to play before Hanlan fumbled on a shot fake on the ensuing possession and Florida State sank 5-of-8 from the line in the waning seconds to seal it.

Neither team led by more than four in the first half as Florida State’s 15-11 lead midway through the opening 20 marked the biggest advantage before halftime. White had 15 points at the break to pace the Seminoles, while Hanlan notched 13 points prior to intermission as the teams combined for 14 turnovers.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Florida State has beaten Boston College in five of the last six meetings and leads the all-time series 6-5. ... Eagles F Ryan Anderson, who came into the game averaging 14.5 points and a team-leading 7.2 rebounds, had seven points on 3-of-5 shooting and six boards. ... Seminoles leading scorer G Ian Miller finished with six points on 2-of-6 shooting after averaging 18.8 points in his last five games.