Preview: Florida State at Central Florida

After cruising to season-opening wins, Florida State and host Central Florida will meet on Wednesday, with each squad looking to move to 2-0. The Seminoles dusted Jacksonville 91-67 on Friday, but coach Leonard Hamilton kept things in perspective for his team. “I‘m not sure we played particularly well tonight, but we scored 91 points and we won,” he told Seminoles.com.

The Knights cruised past Tampa in their opener, falling just short of the century mark in a 97-72 rout. Senior guard Isaiah Sykes, who finished with 21 points, eight rebounds and four assists against the Spartans, told the Orlando Sentinel that UCF benefited from a full team effort, though its performance certainly weren’t perfect. “I think as a team, defensively, there are some things we’ve got to pick up on, but offensively, we did a good job of all-around scoring,” he said.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNEWS

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (1-0): Okaro White had 18 points and 11 rebounds in the opener and the Seminoles had five double-digit scorers. In the absence of last season’s leading scorer, Michael Snaer, Florida State is looking for a more balanced offensive attack and got off to a good start on Friday to that end. Sophomores Devon Bookert and Montay Brandon combined for 31 points out of the Seminoles’ backcourt and forward Robert Gilchrist added 10 points.

ABOUT CENTRAL FLORIDA (1-0): Calvin Newell supplemented Sykes’ performance in the opener, totaling 23 points on 8-of-10 shooting, including 3-of-4 from 3-point range. As Sykes goes, so go the Knights, with the senior returning to UCF after a 2012-13 campaign as the only player in the country to average more than 16 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals. Forward Tristan Spurlock, who averaged 11.4 points last season, pitched in 16 against Tampa.

TIP-INS

1. Florida State is 9-0 all-time against the Knights, though this will be the Seminoles’ first visit to the UCF campus.

2. UCF is 1-23 all-time against current ACC schools.

3. Florida State C Kiel Turpin, who missed the opener nursing a knee injury, is questionable to face the Knights.

PREDICTION: Florida State 81, Central Florida 78