Florida State 80, Central Florida 68: Ian Miller scored 18 points off the bench to pace the Seminoles in a road win over the Knights.

Devon Bookert added 17 points and dished out a team-high five assists for Florida State (2-0) and Okaro White contributed 13 points, four rebounds and four blocks for the Seminoles, who swatted away 10 Central Florida shots.

Calvin Newell and Kasey Wilson each had 15 points for the Knights (1-1), who committed 20 turnovers. Isaiah Sykes, UCF’s most dangerous all-around threat, finished with 13 points but was limited to just four in the first half after finding early foul trouble.

Florida State hit the break leading 38-33, thanks in part to an 11-3 run to close the opening 20. The Seminoles’ bench was a bright spot, contributing 22 points before halftime, led by Miller’s 12, and 33 for the game.

Central Florida kept things close early in the second half before Bookert and White combined for all of the offense in an 8-0 run to extend the lead to 53-41 with 13:15 on the clock. Wilson’s fourth 3-pointer of the game pulled the Knights, who trailed by as many as 17, to within 75-66 with 1:55 to play before Miller scored four of Florida State’s final six points to ice the game.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Florida State improved to 10-0 all-time against Central Florida. ... The Knights are 1-24 all-time against current ACC schools. ... Florida State C Kiel Turpin missed his second straight game recovering from a knee injury.