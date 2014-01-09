Preview: Florida State at Clemson

Clemson looks to move to 2-0 in Atlantic Coast Conference play when it hosts Florida State on Thursday. The Tigers edged Boston College in their ACC opener on Saturday and have won three of their last four games overall. Clemson’s biggest strength is its defense and of Saturday’s win, coach Brad Brownell told the Greenville News, “We defended at an extremely high level,” but noting the Eagles’ nearly game-winning rally, added, “We were lucky to win at the end.”

The Seminoles found themselves on the other side of the ledger in their conference opener, falling at Virginia on Saturday, 62-50. “Whenever we made a mistake,” coach Leonard Hamilton told the Tallahassee Democrat, “they took advantage of it.” Hamilton was quick to remind his team that its ACC schedule has only just begun, however, adding that “we will bounce back.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (9-4, 0-1 ACC): The Seminoles never led against Virginia and the Cavaliers’ physical style stymied any comeback effort for Florida State. “It was definitely a struggle,” remarked forward Okaro White. Reserve Ian Miller leads the Seminoles’ offense, averaging 13.4 points, while White adds 13 but like Clemson, Florida State’s bread-and-butter is its defense, as the Seminoles trail only the Tigers in the ACC, limiting opponents to 36.9 percent from the field.

ABOUT CLEMSON (10-3, 1-0 ACC): Forward K.J. McDaniels paces the Clemson offense, averaging 16.7 points, but his prowess at the other end of the court helps make the Tigers tick. McDaniels also leads the team on the glass, averaging 6.8 rebounds to go with 2.9 blocks, which ranks first in the conference and is among the top 25 in the nation. Clemson is limiting opponents to an ACC-best 53.3 points per game and 35.1 percent from the field.

TIP-INS

1. Florida State leads the all-time series against Clemson 34-28 and has won the last four meetings between the teams.

2. McDaniels’ 12.4 points per game against Florida State is his highest scoring average against any conference opponent.

3. The Seminoles and Tigers each have 88 blocks in 13 games this season, sharing the ACC lead.

PREDICTION: Florida State 65, Clemson 60