Preview: Florida State at Clemson

Clemson is 2-2 in its last four games,but coach Brad Brownell likes what he’s seen from his squad. “(It was a) reallygood performance by our team,” Brownell said in his news conference Saturday followinga 66-53 win over Syracuse. “We’ve really played well seven out of the lasteight halves. Even though we only won one game on the road in that stretch, yougo back as a coach and evaluate your team’s performance.” The Tigerswill try to ride the momentum Monday when they host Florida State.

The Seminoles have lost threestraight and four of their last five games following Saturday’s 72-63 home lossto North Carolina State. Florida State did overcome a 19-point deficit to tiethe contest at 60 with four minutes remaining but didn’t have enough left inthe tank to finish it off. “We have some guys who are developing and some guyswho are getting some very good minutes, and I think that it’s going to pay offfor us over the long run,” coach Leonard Hamilton told the media afterward. “Iwas pleased by the effort.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (9-9, 1-4 ACC): The Seminoles’86-75 win over visiting Virginia Tech on Jan. 6 has served as their lone conferencevictory so far amid losses to Notre Dame, Syracuse, Pittsburgh and N.C. State –all by nine or more points. Montay Brandon led the way with 20 points and nine reboundsagainst N.C. State, and is leading the team in scoring (13.5 points) andrebounding (5.7). Backcourt mates Xavier Rathan-Mayes (12.4 points) and DevonBookert (10.2) are also averaging in double figures for Florida State, which isshooting 46.4 percent from the field and scoring 69.2 per game but is the ACC’ssecond-worst 3-point shooting team at 26.9 percent.

ABOUT CLEMSON (10-7, 2-3): The Tigers’ threeconference losses have come against North Carolina, Louisville and Virginia –all nationally ranked, with the latter two in the top five as of last week. At13.8 points per game, Jaron Blossomgame is the only Clemson player averagingin double figures, but Damarcus Harrison (9.9), Donte Grantham (9.9), Rod Hall(9.5) and Landry Nnoko (8.2) give the team balance. Overall, though, the Tigersare averaging an ACC-worst 63.5 points and are second to last in the conferencewith their 41.9 percent success rate from the field.

TIP-INS

1. Florida State has won five of the last six inthe series after both won on each other’s home floor last season for the firsttime since 1996-97.

2. Blossomgame ranks seventh in the ACC in reboundingwith 8.5 boards per game and has six double-doubles on the season.

3. Hamilton needs one more win to move into a tiefor second on Florida State’s all-time list and nine victories to become theall-time winningest coach in the program’s history.

PREDICTION: Clemson 68, Florida State 65