Preview: Florida State vs. Clemson

Two of the top underclassmen in the league look to make an impact when ninth-seeded Florida State meets eighth-seeded Clemson in the second round of the ACC tournament Wednesday at Greensboro, N.C. Clemson sophomore Jaron Blossomgame averages 13.1 points and 8.2 rebounds this season after being a nonfactor in the conference tournament last March. Xavier Rathan-Mayes leads the Seminoles with 14.4 points per game – 22 the last three games -- and was named to the ACC’s All-Freshman team.

Both standouts will try to revive teams that struggled down the stretch as Florida State lost three of its last four and the Tigers dropped six of their past eight contests. Clemson is last in the league in scoring (62.4), but has been solid on the other end of the floor while standing third in points against per game (61.7). The Seminoles have three players who average in double figures scoring, but they are last in the ACC in turnover margin.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN, ACC Network

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (16-15): Rathan-Mayes took on a bigger role in December after Aaron Thomas was ruled ineligible for the rest of the season and has prospered while also leading the team in assists (4.4). If the Seminoles are to make a run in the tournament, Montay Brandon (11.9 points, team-high 5.6 rebounds) and Devon Bookert (10.3 points), must come up big as well. Bookert has made a team-best 52 from 3-point range and 7-3 Boris Bojanovsky leads the Seminoles with 42 blocks.

ABOUT CLEMSON (16-14): Blossomgame, who scored 13 combined in two 2014 ACC tournament games, recorded his eighth double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday’s 81-67 loss at Notre Dame. Second-leading scorer Donte Grantham (8.9) has shot 26.4 percent from the field the last seven games, but the freshman averaged 12 points in two games against Florida State. Rod Hall chips in with 8.6 points and a team-best 3.4 assists while Landry Nnoko matched his career high by scoring 19 on Saturday.

TIP-INS

1. Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton needs one victory to tie J.K. Kennedy (236, 1949-66) for the most in program history.

2. Clemson G Damarcus Harrison has scored in double figures twice in the last 16 games after recording at least 10 in nine of the first 14 contests.

3. The teams split a pair of games this season as each won on the other’s home court.

PREDICTION: Clemson 66, Florida State 64