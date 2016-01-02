Preview: Florida State at Clemson

Host Clemson hopes to reverse its current losing trend while Florida State looks to run its winning streak to seven as the ACC foes meet on Saturday afternoon. The Tigers have lost four of their last five games while Florida State is coming off a dramatic 73-71 road win over Florida.

The Tigers lost 80-69 at No. 8 North Carolina in their ACC opener - Clemson’s 58th straight defeat against the Tar Heels in Chapel Hill - and have dropped three in a row overall. The scoring output, especially considering the opponent and the unfriendly setting, was a step forward after the Tigers averaged only 56.5 points in their four previous games. Guard Dwayne Bacon continued to prove that he is one of the nation’s best freshman by totaling 24 points and hitting the winning jump shot in the final seconds as the visiting Seminoles edged the Gators in their final ACC tune up. “He seems to be growing up and making leaps and bounds in his confidence and ability to make plays,” Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton told reporters after the win. “Every shot he made tonight was important.”

TV: Noon ET, ESPN3, RSN

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (10-2, 0-0 ACC): With guards Bacon (17.8 points per game), fellow freshman Malik Beasley (16.7 points) and sophomore Xavier Rathan-Mayes (11.4 points, 5.8 assists) the team’s top three scorers, the Seminoles clearly feature a backcourt-oriented attack. With starting 7-3 senior center Boris Bojanovsky (20 blocked shots) in foul trouble against Florida, the Seminoles held off the Gators despite being outscored 38-24 in the paint. Reserve senior guard Devon Bookert, who is shooting only 25.5 percent on 3-pointers, showed signs of breaking out of his slump against Florida by hitting 3-of-7 from long distance while scoring 11 points.

ABOUT CLEMSON (7-6, 0-1): Junior forward Jaron Blossomgame, who scored 15 points against the Tar Heels, is the team’s best all-around player - leading the Tigers in scoring (15.4) on 54.2 percent shooting and rebounding (6.8) while registering 20 blocks. The only other double-figure scorer is sophomore forward Donte Grantham at 10.1 points, but he managed only five points against North Carolina and is shooting just 40 percent from the field. Senior center Landry Nnoko is contributing 8.2 points a game on 58.1 percent shooting while anchoring the team’s defense with 30 blocks.

TIP-INS

1. Florida State was 3-6 in ACC road games last season but one of those wins was 59-55 at Clemson.

2. Bojanovsky’s backup, freshman C Chris Koumadje, who contributed three points, four rebounds and one block in 18 minutes against Florida, measures in at 7-4.

3. Clemson junior backup C Sidy Djitte managed to score seven points in 15 minutes - going 7-of-8 from the foul line - despite being credited with no shot attempts versus North Carolina.

PREDICTION: Florida State 75, Clemson 70