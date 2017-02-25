Preview: Florida State at Clemson

Most of the talk around resurgent Florida State has centered around freshman sensation Jonathan Isaac and sophomore guard Dwayne Bacon, but unheralded Xavier Rathan-Mayes has proven to be as valuable as either. Coming off an outstanding defensive effort sparked by the junior point guard, No. 20 Florida State seeks to improve upon its seeding for the upcoming ACC tournament when it visits Clemson on Saturday in an attempt to complete a season sweep.

Boston College coach Jim Christian said "(Rathan-Mayes) is the best on-ball pressure defender in the ACC, the straw that stirs the drink for them,” after the Seminoles held the Eagles to 38.8 percent shooting, forced 15 turnovers and were able to get out on the break and score 104 points in the 32-point victory on Monday. Rathan-Mayes finished the contest with seven points and 10 assists, committing zero turnovers in the process as Florida State pulled into a four-way tie for second place in the ACC, two games behind North Carolina. “There is no doubt that he is getting all his teammates involved and taking on that responsibility of running the team and being a leader on the floor,” Seminoles coach Leonard Hamilton said after the BC game. “We are a different basketball team because of him." Clemson’s fading NCAA Tournament hopes took another hit Tuesday when Virginia Tech took down the Tigers 71-70 on a 3-pointer by Seth Allen with 3.8 seconds remaining, the Tigers’ fifth loss in six games.

TV: Noon ET, ACC Network

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (22-6, 10-5 ACC): Bacon (16.8 points per game) bounced back from a poor game in the loss against Pittsburgh where he scored no points on 0-of-4 shooting by tallying 16 points, five rebounds and four assists against the Eagles to become the 46th Seminole to reach the 1,000-point mark for a career. The 6-10 Isaac is second on the team in scoring at 12.7 points and is tops with 7.5 rebounds, while Rathan-Mayes chips in 10.2 points and 4.9 assists. Bacon diced up the Tigers’ defense on Feb. 5 for 29 points on 10-of-14 shooting and six 3-pointers, while Rathan-Mayes notched nine assists and two steals in the 109-61 thumping.

ABOUT CLEMSON (14-13, 4-11): Reserve guard Marcquise Reed (10.2 points per game) had 18 points against the Hokies, including a tying 3-pointer and a go-ahead runner with 22 seconds left, and is averaging 13.8 points over the Tigers’ last six contests. After reaching 20 points in eight of his previous 12 games, senior forward Jaron Blossomgame has failed to reach the 20-point mark in four consecutive games, tallying 53 points on 20-of-58 shooting. In the first contest with the Seminoles this season, guard Avry Holmes scored 15 points, Reed 12 and Blossomgame 11.

TIP-INS

1. Florida State leads the all-time series 39-31. The Tigers hold a 19-11 advantage in the series in Clemson, but Florida State has won three of the last four as the away team.

2. Bacon joined Bob Sura as the school’s only two sophomores to reach 1,000 points.

3. Florida State (No. 12) is the 19th consecutive opponent the Tigers have played that is rated among the top 100 in the latest RPI.

PREDICTION: Florida State 87, Clemson 74