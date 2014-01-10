(Updated: ADDS hyphen to second half first sentence second graph)

Florida State 56, Clemson 41: Ian Miller led all scorers with 15 points as the visiting Seminoles used an early charge to take control and earn their first ACC win of the season.

Devon Bookert contributed 10 points, including eight in a key second-half stretch for Florida State (10-4, 1-1), which has five wins in its last six games. Aaron Thomas chipped in with 10 of his own while Jarquez Smith notched eight for the Seminoles, who enjoyed 33 points off the bench.

K.J. McDaniels led the offense for Clemson (10-4, 1-1), totaling 14 points and grabbing seven rebounds. Landry Nnoko and Adonis Filer turned in six points apiece for the Tigers as McDaniels was the only Clemson player to reach double figures.

Nnoko opened the scoring for Clemson on its first possession before Florida State rolled off 11 straight points to gain the first-half advantage. The Seminoles took a 21-16 lead into the break as the Tigers connected on just 23.1 percent from the field in the opening 20 minutes.

In the second half, Bookert answered a 3-pointer from McDaniels with eight straight points to extend Florida State’s lead to 29-19 with just over 15 minutes to play. The Seminoles would extend their lead by as many as 16 and, after a late surge pulled the Tigers to within 50-41, Florida State closed things out with Miller scoring the game’s final four points as an exclamation mark in the win.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Seminoles won their fifth straight game in the series against Clemson. ... The Tigers shot 30 percent from the field. ... Florida State recorded five blocks while Clemson had four, giving the Seminoles the ACC lead in the category.