Florida State 59, Clemson 55: Freshman Xavier Rathan-Mayes scored 17 points as the visiting Seminoles topped the Tigers.

Devon Bookert added 14 points for Florida State (10-9, 2-4 ACC), which snapped a three-game losing streak. The Seminoles, who also received a career high-tying nine assists and four steals from Rathan-Mayes and seven points from Montay Brandon, overcame 16 turnovers and 3-of-13 3-point shooting.

Rod Hall scored 12 and Donte Grantham added 11 for Clemson (10-8, 2-4), which has dropped four of its last six contests. Jaron Blossomgame added 10 points and a team-high eight rebounds while Sidy Djitte matched his career high with eight points off the bench for the Tigers, who struggled from the field (34 percent) and free-throw line (51.6 percent).

The Seminoles took their largest lead at 45-33 with 12:19 remaining, but the Tigers pulled to within three on Damarcus Harrison’s straight-away 3-pointer with 5:45 left. After Florida State stretched its advantage to 56-46, Clemson scored the next nine points to cut the deficit to a point before Bookert split two free throws and Rathan-Mayes followed Harrison’s missed 3-pointer from the wing with a breakaway layup to seal the win.

Although Clemson never led, the game was tight for the opening eight minutes, but the turnover-plagued and off-target Tigers went without a field goal for more than nine minutes as Florida State took a 26-14 lead. Djitte, however, got hot and accounted for all of Clemson’s points in a half-closing 8-2 run to trim the Tigers’ lead to 28-22 at the break.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Florida State recorded its first true road win in five games this season. … Blossomgame scored nine second-half points and has failed to score in double digits in only two of 17 games this season. … Florida State has won six of the last seven games in the series.