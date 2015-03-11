Florida State 76, Clemson 73: Freshman Xavier Rathan-Mayes made five 3-pointers en route to a game-high 30 points as the Seminoles held off a furious rally in the second round of the ACC tournament at Greensboro, N.C.

Rathan-Mayes set a school record for scoring in an ACC tournament game while Montay Brandon had 17 points for ninth-seeded Florida State (17-15), which meets top-seeded Virginia in Thursday’s quarterfinals. Phil Cofer added 10 points as Seminoles coach Leonard Hamilton tied J.K. Kennedy for the school record with 236 career wins.

Rod Hall led the way with a career-high 25 points for eighth-seeded Clemson (16-15), which scored 12 of the game’s final 15 points before Gabe DeVoe’s 3-pointer to tie missed in the final seconds. Jaron Blossomgame chipped in with 14 points and DeVoe added 10 off the bench for the Tigers, who have lost seven of their last nine.

Rathan-Mayes’ layup with just over nine minutes left gave Florida State a 57-37 advantage and the Seminoles led by 12 with 1:19 to go. Hall’s 3-pointer began a 10-1 run and when he made two free throws with 25.2 seconds to go Clemson was within 75-73, but Cofer made one free throw and the Tigers missed two shots to tie.

Bookert and Brandon each scored four as Florida State ran off 10 straight to take a nine-point lead before settling for a 33-26 edge at intermission. Rathan-Mayes led the way with 12 points while the Seminoles held Clemson to 38.5 percent shooting and blocked five shots in the opening 20 minutes.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Florida State reached the ACC tournament quarterfinals for the ninth straight season, including a championship in 2012. … Clemson C Landry Nnoko finished with eight points, seven rebounds and three blocks before fouling out with 6:28 remaining. … Rathan-Mayes has made 47 from 3-point range overall this season to pass Von Wafer (43) for the most as a freshman at Florida State.