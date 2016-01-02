Clemson 84, Florida State 75

Senior guard Jordan Roper scored 23 points on 7-of-10 shooting from 3-point range as Clemson defeated Florida State 84-75 in an Atlantic Coast Conference game Saturday afternoon at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.

Roper fell one point shy of matching his career high, but his seven 3-pointers were a career best. He also had six rebounds and led five Clemson players in double figures as the Tigers improved to 8-6 overall and 1-1 in ACC play. The Tigers are 7-2 at home this season.

Florida State (10-3, 0-1) got a strong effort from its backcourt, as freshman guard Malik Beasley scored 23 points and senior guard Devon Bookert added 21.

Clemson led 35-33 at halftime and the Seminoles tied the game at 54 with 8:10 remaining on a four-point play by Bookert, but the Tigers responded with a 9-2 run capped by Roper’s seventh 3-pointer of the game to regain the lead for good. Florida State never drew closer than four points the rest of the game.

Clemson, which outrebounded the Seminoles 42-31, also got big games from junior center Sidy Djitte, who scored 11 of his 14 points and grabbed all nine of his rebounds in the second half. Junior guard Avry Holmes added 15 points, 13 of which came in the second half, for the Tigers while forward Donte Grantham had 11 points and a game-high seven assists and forward Jaron Blossomgame added 10 points and nine rebounds.