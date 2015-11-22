Florida State 83, DePaul 67

Florida State used a scorching start to end the suspense early in its 83-67 victory over DePaul in the second round of the Paradise Jam in St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, on Saturday.

The Seminoles shot 70 percent (14-for-20) in the first half on its way to a 43-26 lead at intermission. Florida State went 4-for-6 from 3-point range in the opening 20 minutes, and led by as many as 19 despite missing 11-of-18 free throws.

The Blue Demons scored the first eight points of the second half to get to within 15 points, but the Seminoles quickly responded and eased to victory.

Guard Dwayne Bacon scored 19 points to pace the Seminoles and guard Malik Beasley added 11.

Guard Aaron Simpson had 20 points off the bench to lead DePaul and forward Myke Henry added 15.