Preview: Florida State at Duke

Duke hopes a healthier backcourt will help it bounce back from a loss last time out when it hosts struggling Florida State on Thursday. The 18th-ranked Blue Devils had their five-game winning streak snapped Saturday as they suffered a 71-64 setback at Louisville in which they were down to six healthy scholarship players.

The Blue Devils are tied for fifth in the ACC standings and could have an outside shot at a share of the conference title by winning their final four games. The Seminoles announced Wednesday that they’ve signed coach Leonard Hamilton to a two-year contract extension through the 2018-19 season, even in the midst of their longest losing streak of the campaign. Florida State has dropped four straight contests and is coming off an 83-73 defeat at Virginia Tech on Saturday. The Seminoles have lost eight straight road games against ranked opponents dating to 2012.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (16-11, 6-9 ACC): The Seminoles are led by one of the most prolific freshman duos in ACC history in Malik Beasley (16.2 points) and Dwayne Bacon (15.7 points). The pair has allowed Xavier Rathan-Mayes (11.8 points, 4.7 assists) to become more of a pass-first point guard, and Devon Bookert (9.6 points) has provided a spark off the bench. The Seminoles have been prone to defensive lapses, though, and allowed Virginia Tech to shoot 60.9 percent in the second half Saturday, giving them their longest losing streak since a five-game skid in February 2007.

ABOUT DUKE (20-7, 9-5): The Blue Devils have gone primarily with a six-man rotation since losing Amile Jefferson to a broken foot in December. That lack of depth was seriously tested at Louisville, as Matt Jones (11.2 points) sat out with an ankle injury and fellow guard Derryck Thornton (eight) exited with a shoulder ailment, but both are expected to play against the Seminoles. The Blue Devils have relied heavily on the 3-pointer, especially since losing Jefferson, with top scorers Grayson Allen (21 points) and Brandon Ingram (17 points, 6.8 rebounds) shooting over 40 percent from beyond the arc.

TIP-INS

1. Duke has been outscored in the paint in seven straight games.

2. The Blue Devils are 19-2 when scoring 70 or more points, while Florida State has allowed at least 70 in five of its last six games.

3. Beasley and Bacon (31.9 points) are on pace to become the highest-scoring freshman teammates in ACC history, surpassing Mark Price and John Salley’s combined average of 31.8 points for Georgia Tech in 1982-83.

PREDICTION: Duke 79, Florida State 70