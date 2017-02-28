Just when it looked like 14th-ranked Duke had begun to put it all together, it has dropped two straight contests – and faces two tough matchups to wrap up the regular season. The Blue Devils look to snap their skid when they host No. 17 Florida State on Tuesday in a key ACC clash.

Both teams are fighting for seeding in next week’s ACC tournament, as the Seminoles are tied with Louisville and Notre Dame for second place – 1 1/2 games behind North Carolina – while the Blue Devils trail that trio by one game and are tied with Miami for fifth. Duke’s recent slide stems from the same injury issues that caused its early-season woes, as Grayson Allen (ankle) missed Saturday’s 55-50 loss at Miami and Amile Jefferson continues to be hampered by a nagging foot injury, prompting coach Mike Krzyzewski to label both as game-time decisions. “I’ve been thinking about (resting) Grayson and Amile for a week, because they’ve been playing hurt, bottom line,” Krzyzewski told reporters. “They have no push. None. You can tell it on defense, on shooting.” The Seminoles have won two straight following a two-game skid of their own and are coming off a 76-74 win at Clemson – just their third triumph in eight ACC road contests.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (23-6, 11-5 ACC): The Seminoles can light up the scoreboard with explosive guard Dwayne Bacon (16.6 points) and freshman forward Jonathan Isaac (12.8, 7.3 rebounds) leading the way. Xavier Rathan-Mayes (10.3 points, five assists) is the catalyst, though, as he scored a team-high 15 points while dishing out seven assists against Clemson. Florida State’s most glaring weakness is at the foul line, where it is shooting a paltry 69 percent.

ABOUT DUKE (22-7, 10-6): The Blue Devils won seven straight before their recent slump, but it’s clear they are not the same team when Allen (15 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists) is not at full strength. The junior guard's presence helps open up perimeter looks for backcourt mate Luke Kennard (19.9 points, 5.2 rebounds). Freshman Jayson Tatum (16.1 points, 7.3 rebounds) has emerged as Duke’s best post scorer, but the team still relies heavily on Jefferson (11.1, 8.5) for his rebounding and post defense.

TIP-INS

1. Jefferson needs four points to reach 1,000 for his career and join Allen and Kennard in hitting the milestone this season.

2. Isaac has recorded at least one blocked shot in 11 straight games.

3. Kennard has made a 3-pointer in 32 consecutive contests, the longest active streak in the ACC.

PREDICTION: Florida State 81, Duke 77