No. 15 Duke flaunts balance in victory over Florida State

DURHAM, N.C. -- Duke has stayed in contention in the ACC with some huge individual performances, but it was balanced offense that defined Thursday’s victory for the No. 15 Blue Devils.

Five players scored in double figures in an 80-65 outcome against Florida State at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

“Offensively, we’ve always been a really talented group,” said guard Grayson Allen, who scored a team-high 18 points. “We still need to put together a full 40-minute game. It was nice to have our scoring really balanced.”

The Blue Devils have won six of their last seven ACC games. This one was grueling at times.

“You can tell our guys are in great physical shape,” Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said. “But the emotion we’ve had to have the past five games, they’re tired. You could tell.”

Forward Brandon Ingram added 16 points for Duke (21-7, 10-5 ACC), which moved into a tie for fourth place with Virginia and Notre Dame. The Blue Devils are two games behind league-leading North Carolina with three games to play.

Center Marshall Plumlee’s 13 points and 10 rebounds, guard Luke Kennard’s 12 points and guard Matt Jones’ 11 points provided a well-rounded attack for Duke. Jones was back after missing a game with an ankle injury suffered last week, and he said he was playing at about 90 percent.

“I was thinking about what does the team need me to do,” Jones said. “I got lathered up and knew it wasn’t about me.”

Guard Xavier Rathan-Mayes scored 11 of his 13 points in the second half for the Seminoles (16-12, 6-10), who suffered their season-high fifth loss in a row.

Guard Dwayne Bacon’s 12 points and guard Devin Bookert’s 10 points kept Florida State within range for a while.

Duke’s 50-percent shooting from the field in the second half was bothersome to Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton.

“This was a very difficult matchup for us,” Hamilton said. “When we did make them miss, they got some putbacks.”

Florida State faced a double-digit deficit for the game’s final 25 minutes.

“We made a bunch of mistakes by youngsters. The effort is good,” Hamilton said. “We had good looks that didn’t fall. They had good looks that did fall.”

Blue Devils point guard Derryck Thornton picked up his fourth foul with19:02 left. He played only 20 minutes, but others made up for his absence.

“We couldn’t knock them out,” Krzyzewski said of the Seminoles. “We won enough rounds.”

The Seminoles closed within 11 a couple times. Jones’ 3-point basket and Plumlee’s dunk and, on a subsequent possession, free throw extended the margin to 67-50.

By the time Thornton fouled out with 2:43 to play, Duke was up 77-61.

Florida State, which finished with a 4-7 regular-season road record (3-6 in ACC), is in danger of being forced to play on the first day of next month’s ACC Tournament with a bottom-four regular-season spot.

After a horrible opening five minutes, Duke built a 15-point lead and held a 43-30 halftime edge.

Duke missed its first nine shots from the field, but Florida State didn’t score until the 16:37 mark. The Blue Devils led 5-4 more than five minutes in.

Back-to-back 3-point shots from Jones and forward Brandon Ingram pushed Duke to an 18-14 lead, causing a Florida State timeout.

Duke’s 10 first-half offensive rebounds enabled the Blue Devils to take 41 shots from the field in the first 20 minutes compared to 27 shots for the Seminoles.

“A good-shooting team like this, you can’t give them extra possessions,” Hamilton said.

Duke had only one first-half turnover, a key development after it was charged with 18 giveaways in its most recent game at Louisville.

Florida State had eight turnovers in the first half. The only Seminoles starter with more than two points at the break was guard Malik Beasley with nine.

NOTES: Duke G Matt Jones was in the starting lineup after missing Saturday’s loss at Louisville with an ankle injury suffered last week at North Carolina. ... Despite resuming practice activities, F Amile Jefferson of Duke remained inactive and was not in uniform for the game. He hasn’t played in more than two months. ... This was the first game for Florida State since the announcement of a contract extension for coach Leonard Hamilton through the 2018-19 season. ... This was the only scheduled meeting this season. ... Florida State’s final two games are at home, beginning with Saturday’s visit from Notre Dame. ... Duke plays its final road game Sunday afternoon at Pittsburgh.