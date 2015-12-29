Preview: Florida State at Florida

In a game that matches contrasting strengths, Florida State visits Florida on Tuesday night in the final non-conference tuneup for both teams. The Seminoles are led by their high-scoring backcourt while the Gators’ strengths have been their frontcourt scoring and defensive tenacity.

With the sensational freshman backcourt duo of Malik Beasley and Dwayne Bacon teamming with sophomore playmaker Xavier Rathan-Mayes, coach Leonard Hamilton’s team has more of an up-tempo attack than in the past. The Seminoles are coming off a couple of unimpressive wins over struggling Florida Atlantic (64-59) and Charleston (75-64), but Bacon has been on fire, scoring 23 and 20 points in those wins after a 20-point effort in a 90-66 rout of Mississippi State. The Gators’ frontcourt of senior Dorian Finney-Smith, sophomore Devin Robinson and redshirt sophomore John Egbunu have shouldered the scoring load for Florida as the backcourt has shot poorly. While guards Kasey Hill and KeVaughn Allen have struggled to score, they have spearheaded a pressure defense that has saved the day more than once for the Gators, who are giving up only 60.9 points a game on 37.3 percent shooting.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (9-2): In addition to leading the Seminoles in scoring, Beasley (17.3 points on 51.2 percent shooting) and Bacon (17.2 ppg on 52.6 percent shooting), also rank 1-2 on the team in rebounding. Rathan-Mayes (11.5 ppg) is an outstanding playmaker, averaging six assists, while 7-3 senior center Boris Bajonovky guards the rim (19 blocks) and former backcourt starter Devin Booker (7.3 ppg) provides senior leadership off the bench. Starting power forward Montay Brandon is averaging only 4.5 points, but he is making his 100th career start and is a steadying influence on the court.

ABOUT FLORIDA (8-3): Expect big efforts from scoring leader Finney-Smith (14 ppg) and Robinson after they rode the bench to start the second half in the final game before Christmas, an 88-65 win over Jacksonville. “(Coach Mike White) went at us at halftime, saying we weren’t defending,” Robinson told reporters after the game. “So we were going to sit and watch until we proved to him we could play.” The two combined for 15 points once they got back on the court and teammed with an improved shooting performance by the backcourt to turn an eight-point halftime lead into an easy win.

TIP-INS

1. Florida leads the all-time series 43-23, but Florida State won last year’s game in improbable fashion when Booker’s desperation 3-point pointer was mistakenly tipped in by the Gators’ Jacob Kurtz.

2. Don’t expect a 3-point shootout - Florida is shooting only 28.6 percent and Florida State 29.7 percent from long distance.

3. Florida’s pressure defense will likely test Florida State’s young guards, as the Gators have 86 steals while their foes have forced just 47.

PREDICTION: Florida 71, Florida State 66