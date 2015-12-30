Florida State 73, Florida 71

Reigning ACC Rookie of the Week Dwayne Bacon hit the game-winner, propelling Florida State to a 73-71 victory against Florida on Tuesday night in wild game at the Stephen C. O‘Connell Center in Gainesville, Fla.

Bacon scored a team-high 24 points -- including a jump shot from just inside the 3-point line with 4.6 seconds left -- to lead the Seminoles (10-2) to their sixth straight win, marking the Seminoles’ best start since the 2010-11 season.

The Gators (8-4) lost despite an incredible performance by freshman KeVaughn Allen, who dropped a career-high 32 points, including going 9-for-9 from the free-throw line. The defeat was Florida’s third straight.

The Seminoles coughed up a 13-point lead in the second half as Allen shot the Gators back into the game. Florida forward Dorian Finney-Smith tied the game at 71-71 with 17 seconds left, though it set up the Seminoles with a final shot to win the game.

And Bacon delivered.

Florida State guard Devon Bookert finished with 11 points, including a huge 3-pointer down the stretch that put the Seminoles up comfortably by eight points. However, the Gators closed with a 7-1 run down the stretch and had two chances from beyond the arc to take the lead.

The Gators shot a dismal 16 percent from 3-point range, going 4-for-25.

Finney-Smith finished with 10 points and seven boards, and guard Kasey Hill was Florida’s only other double-figure scorer with 10 points. Hill, however, committed a team-high five turnovers.

The Seminoles also got solid games from point guard Xavier Rathan-Mayes, with 11 points and a team-best six rebounds, and freshman guard Malik Beasley, who contributed 10 points.