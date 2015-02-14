Preview: Florida State at Georgia Tech

Leonard Hamilton acknowledges that coming close does not matter in the ACC standings, but the Florida State coach is encouraged as his team heads to Georgia Tech on Saturday. “We’re 5-7 with enough games remaining for us to dig ourselves back into the conversation,” Hamilton said after the Seminoles stood toe-to-toe with No. 5 Duke before falling Monday, 73-70. The Yellow Jackets’ attempt for back-to-back conference wins evaporated in the final seconds of Monday’s 65-63 loss at Virginia Tech.

That defeat dropped Georgia Tech into 13th place in the 14-team league, spoiling the little bit of momentum the Yellow Jackets gained from their second conference win of the season Saturday against Wake Forest. “Our defense was awful in the second half,” coach Brian Gregory told reporters after Georgia Tech allowed the Hokies to shoot 56 percent from the field after intermission. The Seminoles come in having won three of five and sit 11th in the league standings.

TV: 2:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network, ESPN3

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (13-12, 5-7 ACC): Xavier Rathan-Mayes leads all active Seminoles in scoring at 13.4 points, but the freshman guard is 12-of-35 from the field in his past four games. Junior guard Montay Brandon has given the Seminoles a boost in his past four contests, averaging 13 points per game while shooting 20-of-30 from the field. Florida State averages 14 turnovers per game, most in the league, and its turnover margin ranks 302nd nationally.

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (11-13, 2-10): Forward Charles Mitchell has averaged 13.5 points and 6.8 rebounds across his past four contests. Leading scorer Marcus Georges-Hunt (13.8 points) continues an up-and-down campaign, as the junior has scored 38 points in his past three games after scoring 67 in his previous three (which followed 26 points in his preceding three). The Yellow Jackets are last in the ACC in 3-point shooting at 27.8 percent.

TIP-INS

1. The Seminoles have lost nine games by 10 points or less; nine of Georgia Tech’s ACC defeats have come by seven points or less.

2. Georgia Tech is 11th in the nation in offensive rebounding at 14.2 per game and pulled down 19 against the Hokies.

3. Hamilton is five victories from passing J.K. Kennedy as the winningest coach in Florida State history and eight wins from tying former Wake Forest coach Dave Odom for 10th place on the ACC’s all-time list (240).

PREDICTION: Florida State 67, Georgia Tech 58