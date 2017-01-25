Preview: Florida State at Georgia Tech

Florida State did more than survive a grueling stretch of six consecutive games against ranked opposition, it thrived - winning five times to elevate its ranking to No. 8 entering Wednesday’s trip to Georgia Tech. The Seminoles began the week tied with North Carolina and Notre Dame for first place in the ACC following a week where, after a three-point victory over Notre Dame, FSU calmly hit free throws down the stretch in a 73-68 victory over Louisville on Saturday.

“We didn’t have those spells for three or four possessions where you make poor decisions,” FSU coach Leonard Hamilton told the media of his team’s performance against the Cardinals. “I think that is what has allowed us to win some of these close games.” Georgia Tech already has surpassed the expectations of some by winning three conference games, but come in after two tough road losses to Virginia Tech (62-61) and Virginia (62-49). “We’ve improved and come a long way,” Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner told reporters after Saturday’s loss to Virginia. “We still have a long way to go, but we’ve improved as a team.” The Yellow Jackets are 1-8 when scoring fewer than 70 points.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, RSN

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (18-2, 6-1 ACC): The Seminoles are one of the best shooting teams in the nation, leading the ACC and ranking in the top 10 nationally in field-goal percentage (49.8 percent) to fuel the conference’s second-highest scoring offense (85.7). Dwayne Bacon leads FSU in scoring at 17.4 points per game, and 12 Seminoles average double-digit minutes and at least three points per game. Jonathan Isaac posted double-doubles in both games last week, averaging 19.5 points and 10 rebounds to earn conference freshman of the week honors.

ABOUT GEORGIA TECH (11-8, 3-4): Freshman Josh Okogie leads the Yellow Jackets in scoring at 14.6 points per game and is averaging 16.9 in ACC contests. Junior Ben Lammers ranks first in the ACC and third in the nation in blocked shots per game (3.4), averaging 14.5 points and 9.6 rebounds while establishing himself as one of the top interior players in the league. The Yellow Jackets are holding opponents to 40 percent shooting from the field, ranking among the top 40 teams in the nation.

TIP-INS

1. Isaac is FSU’s leading rebounder (7.8) while ranking second on the team in scoring (13.3).

2. Georgia Tech F Quinton Stephens scored six points Saturday, after averaging 18.7 in his three previous games.

3. The Yellow Jackets play four of their next six games at home, where they are 9-3 this season.

PREDICTION: Florida State 79, Georgia Tech 64