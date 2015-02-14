Florida State 57, Georgia Tech 53: Freshman Xavier Rathan-Mayes scored 20 points and hit the go-ahead jumper with 53.4 seconds left as the visiting Seminoles recorded their 10th consecutive victory over the Yellow Jackets.

Rathan-Mayes finished 9-of-17 from the field and added six rebounds as Florida State (14-12, 6-7 ACC) rallied from five points down with a game-ending 9-0 run. Jarquez Smith added 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting from the field and pulled down six rebounds.

Marcus Georges-Hunt scored 12 of his 17 points in the second half and added nine rebounds for Georgia Tech (11-14, 2-11), but missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with the Yellow Jackets trailing by two with 8.1 seconds left. Demarco Cox finished with 12 points, but Georgia Tech shot 35.6 percent from the field.

Chris Bolden hit a jumper and a 3-pointer, and Georges-Hunt’s free throw with 3:31 to play put the Yellow Jackets ahead 53-48, but the Seminoles battled back to draw within 53-52 on two Boris Bojanovsky free throws with 1:50 left. After Bolden missed a shot on the other end, Rathan-Mayes shook free and nailed a left-wing jumper to put Florida State ahead by one and the Seminoles sealed it at the free-throw line after Georges-Hunt’s miss from the stripe.

Rathan-Mayes scored 15 points on 7-of-10 shooting in the first half, and the Seminoles held Georgia Tech without a field goal for the final four minutes of the period, using a 9-0 run to take a 32-23 lead into intermission. The Yellow Jackets opened the second half on a 13-2 run, taking a 36-34 advantage on Charles Mitchell’s three-point play with 14:38 remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Georgia Tech F Robert Sampson fell on Smith’s leg as the two battled for a rebound with 3:31 remaining; Smith was helped off the court but returned for the final minute. … The Seminoles finished 9-of-12 from the free-throw line while Georgia Tech hit just 8-of-14 attempts. … The Seminoles overcame 18 turnovers by blocking nine shots – three each by Bojanovsky and Smith.