Preview: Florida State at Iowa

It will be the senior experience of Jarrod Uthoff and his Iowa teammates against the high-scoring youth and inexperience of Florida State when the teams meet Wednesday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The versatile 6-9 Uthoff, who averages 18.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 blocks, is one of four senior starters who will take on an undefeated Seminoles squad that features a trio of underclassmen that combine to contribute 50.6 points, 13.2 rebounds and 9.4 assists per contest.

Iowa dropped its first two games to Dayton and Notre Dame in the Advocare Invitational before rebounding with an 84-61 victory over then-No. 20 Wichita State on Sunday behind 22 points by Uthoff, who is one of the best players in the Big Ten but takes just 13 shots per game. ”I’d like him to be more aggressive,“ Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said at a Monday news conference. ”He had (22) points on 15 shots against Wichita State. I’d like him to take 22 shots for 35 points.” Led by a pair of 20-point per game freshmen guards Dwayne Bacon and Malik Beasley, Florida State bounced back from a disappointing loss to Hofstra (82-77) in the first game of the Paradise Jam to defeat DePaul (83-67) and Ohio (90-81) on Nov. 21 to finish fourth.

TV: 9:15 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (4-1): Led by Bacon and Beasley, the Seminoles average 91.4 points and shoot 53.7 percent from the floor. ”It’s rare that you have two freshman that average 20,“ said McCaffery. ”Those two guys are special. Guard Xavier Rathan-Mayes makes them go. He had some 30-point games last year as a freshman, which doesn’t happen too much at this level. Those three are a handful.” The 6-4 Rathan-Mayes, who averaged 14.9 points last season, is averaging 10 points and 6.8 assists but is just 2-for-18 beyond the arc.

ABOUT IOWA (4-2): The Hawkeyes’ 23-point win over No. 20 Wichita State is their largest over a ranked opponent since 2006. Point guard Mike Gesell is coming off back-to-back 37-minute, 14-point, nine-assist efforts against Notre Dame and Wichita State, and the senior is averaging 7.7 assists. Junior Peter Jok averages 12 points while 7-1 senior Adam Woodbury contributes 9.7 points and 7.2 rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. The teams split the first two games of the all-time series but haven’t played since the 2002 Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

2. After winning six of its first nine Challenge games, Florida State has lost seven straight.

3. Iowa connected on 5.6 shots beyond the arc last season but are averaging 9.5 makes this season.

PREDICTION: Iowa 84, Florida State 80