Iowa 78, Florida State 75 (OT)

A 3-pointer by junior guard Peter Jok in the closing minute of overtime gave Iowa a 78-75 victory over Florida State on Wednesday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City.

As a result of the Hawkeyes’ victory, the Big Ten clinched its sixth consecutive Big Ten/ACC Challenge, winning eight of the 14 head-to-head matchups between the two conferences this week.

Related Coverage Preview: Florida State at Iowa

Jok’s game-winning bucket was one of eight he had on the evening as he scored a game-high 24 points.

The game went to overtime at 63-63 after Florida State senior guard Devon Bookert missed a half-court shot that hit the back of the rim.

After senior center Adam Woodbury completed a three-point play to put the Hawkeyes ahead 71-69, the Seminoles tied the game on a tip-in by senior Boris Bojanovsky and then took a 72-71 lead when sophomore guard Xavier Rathan-Mayes made one of his two free-throw attempts just before Jok put Iowa ahead for good.

Iowa had all five starters finish in double figures scoring, including Woodbury, who hauled in 10 rebounds to go along with 11 points. Forward Jarrod Uthoff scored 15 points.

Florida State freshman guard Malik Beasley finished with 20 points on 8-of-17 shooting. The Seminoles also received 15 points from Rathan-Mayes and 11 points from freshman guard Dwayne Bacon.

Iowa continues its homestand Saturday when it plays host to UMKC. Florida State meets VCU on Sunday at Philips Arena in Atlanta.