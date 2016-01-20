Preview: Florida State at Louisville

Rick Pitino could not help but wax poetic as Louisville played the kind of defense the Hall-of-Fame coach has become accustomed to in recent years, limiting one of the highest-scoring teams in the country to less than half of its scoring average last time out. The 16th-ranked Cardinals might need a similar effort in another ACC game Wednesday, when they face a young Florida State team fresh off solving one of the best defenses in the country.

Despite holding 10 of its first 17 opponents to 57 or fewer points, Pitino has repeatedly suggested the defense needs to improve if his team is going to fulfill its potential - something it did in a big way in Thursday’s 59-41 win over No. 20 Pittsburgh, which entered averaging 85.3 points. “I feel like my long lost best friend came back tonight,” Pitino told reporters. “We’ve been waiting some time for us to play defense like that.” The Seminoles posted their most impressive win of the season Sunday as freshmen Dwayne Bacon and Malik Beasley combined for 35 points to help Florida State end a five-game losing streak against ranked opponents with a 69-62 home victory over No. 13 Virginia. “This was a very big win for us, especially when you take into consideration we started off the conference race 0-3. We showed signs that we’re maturing. We weren’t quite as insecure and we played with a lot more confidence tonight than we had in some of the games earlier,” Seminoles coach Leonard Hamilton told reporters..

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (12-5, 2-3 ACC): Beasley (team-high marks of 17.1 points and 5.9 rebounds), who averaged 19.5 points and six rebounds in the Seminoles’ wins over North Carolina State and Virginia last week, was named ACC Rookie of the Week for the second time this season. Bacon (16.7, 5.4), who has claimed the same honor three times, scored a team-high 18 points against the Cavaliers on 6-for-11 from the field to end a stretch in which he shot 21-of-60 to begin league play. Reserve guard Devon Bookert is 17-for-30 beyond the arc over his last six games and sports a career 3-point percentage of 42.1, good for 10th place in conference history.

ABOUT LOUISVILLE (14-3, 3-1): Sophomore center Chinanu Onuaku (10.5 points, 8.8 rebounds) has collected four straight double-doubles after posting 18 points and 10 boards Thursday. “If Nanu wants to, he could be the most dominant player in the ACC. … I‘m starting to see that more and more. … He wants the ball inside and he makes great decisions with (it),” Cardinals guard Trey Lewis told reporters. Onuaku’s emergence has helped make up for the continued struggles of Lewis (6-of-36 from the floor in four ACC contests) and leading scorer Damion Lee, who has missed his last 12 3-point attempts after converting 40 percent of his first 80 attempts.

TIP-INS

1. Louisville is 12-0 at home this season and has won 11 of those contests by at least 18 points.

2. Florida State C Boris Bojanovsky failed to block a shot for the first time in 12 games Sunday, remaining one rejection behind Bernard James (164) for the third-most in school history.

3. The Cardinals improved to 31-9 in the all-time series with an 81-59 rout in Tallahassee last season, but the teams have split the last four meetings.

PREDICTION: Louisville 72, Florida State 68