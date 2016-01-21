Snider scores 20 as Louisville dumps Florida State

Quentin Snider has the well-earned reputation of a pass-first point guard.

Lately, the Louisville sophomore is displaying he can score as well.

Snider scored 20 points and didn’t commit a single turnover as No. 17 Louisville rolled to an 84-65 victory over Florida State on Wednesday night in Atlantic Coast Conference play at Louisville, Ky.

“I stayed aggressive coming out the gate, and that’s the main thing,” Snider said. “Once I hit my first 3-point shot, I felt more confident.”

Senior guard Damion Lee added 14 points, and freshman guard Donovan Mitchell had 13 points for the Cardinals (15-3, 4-1 ACC). Sophomore power forward Chinanu Onuaku contributed 11 points and 14 rebounds as Louisville improved to 13-0 at home.

Freshman guard Malik Beasley scored 23 points to lead the Seminoles (12-6, 2-4). Senior guard Devon Bookert added 18 points, and freshman guard Dwayne Bacon had 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Florida State never really got untracked, and Louisville played well on both ends of the court in delivering one of its top efforts of the season.

Related Coverage Preview: Florida State at Louisville

“Florida State was a very dangerous ballclub,” Cardinals coach Rick Pitino said. “They have a lot of offensive weapons and a lot of size, but our guys rose to the occasion and played a great game.”

Leading the way was Snider, whose scoring output fell one point shy of his career high, set against North Carolina State on Jan. 7. He made eight of 12 shots from the field, three of four from 3-point range.

“I thought Quentin was brilliant,” Pitino said. “He knew the clock and did a lot of great things, and I was really, really happy with him.”

While Snider was taking care of the ball to perfection, Florida State was sloppy. The Seminoles committed 16 turnovers and shot just 9-for-21 from the free-throw line.

“These are the kind of games as coaches you hope you don’t have but one of them a year,” Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton said.

Seminoles sophomore guard Xavier Rathan-Mayes didn’t play because of a “coach’s decision,” and Hamilton declined to elaborate further. Rathan-Mayes had started every game this season and is averaging 12.1 points and a team-best 5.3 assists.

Louisville built a 14-point halftime lead and then dominated the second half.

The Seminoles trailed by 12 shortly after the break before the Cardinals went on a 11-3 run. A jumper by Onuaku capped the spurt and gave the Cardinals a 20-point lead with 13:16 remaining.

A short time later, Louisville went on a 10-2 run, with Mitchell’s basket increasing the margin to 64-38 with 10:22 remaining. The Cardinals’ lead reached 32 points on a three-point play by Snider with 6:49 to play.

“I thought this performance was real good -- with no turnovers,” Snider said. “I try to come out and play every game the same way, try to get my teammates involved. If they find me, I can find them.”

Louisville started strong and possessed a 15-4 lead on a put-back by Snider. The Seminoles responded with eight consecutive points, capped by Bacon’s layup.

Florida State was within 21-15 after Bookert’s basket. However, an electrifying put-back slam by Mitchell and a 3-pointer by Lee pushed the Cardinals’ advantage to 12.

The dunk by Mitchell -- “It was pretty special, he came out of nowhere,” Pitino said -- provided Louisville with a major momentum boost.

“Ever since I’ve been here, I’ve been waiting so long for that to happen,” Mitchell said. “I‘m glad it happened. You could feel the energy, and the gym went crazy.”

Bookert drained two 3-pointers as the Seminoles crept within 29-23. Louisville dominated the rest of the half, and a dunk by sophomore forward Anas Mahmoud gave the Cardinals a 41-27 halftime lead.

NOTES: The game marked the first time that Florida State played at Louisville since Feb. 6, 1991, when both schools were members of the Metro Conference. The Cardinals won that game 88-72. ... Louisville sophomore PF Chinanu Onuaku extended his streak of double-doubles to five. ... Seminoles freshman G Malik Beasley has scored in double digits in every game. ... The Cardinals held 10 opponents below 60 points, and they won on each occasion.