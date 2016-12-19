Preview: Samford at Florida State

No. 23 Florida State, which is riding a six-game winning streak, hosts Samford on Monday afternoon in its final game before diving into ACC play on Dec. 28 against Wake Forest. The Seminoles, who defeated Manhattan 83-66 on Saturday, are off to their best start since the 2003-04 season and will look to keep it going against the Bulldogs, who defeated South Alabama 82-79 on Friday night to end a 14-game losing streak against the Jaguars.

The Seminoles' balance and depth were on display against the Jaspers with three players, led by Dwayne Bacon (16 points), reaching double figures and three others scoring nine points as coach Leonard Hamilton gave 10 players at least 10 minutes of playing time. Florida State, No. 5 in Division I in field-goal percentage (52.1), shot 56.3 percent and dominated inside, outscoring Manhattan 46-22 in the paint. The Jaspers shot 56.5 percent in the first half to trail only 46-41, but the Seminoles limited them to 26 points on 27.6 percent shooting after intermission while employing a zone defense more often than they usually do. Samford topped South Alabama thanks in large part to going 28-of-31 from the foul line as point guards Christen Cunningham and Josh Sharkey combined to score 35 points while going 20-of-23 on free throws.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ACC Network Extra

ABOUT SAMFORD (7-3): The Bulldogs feature a strong inside-outside scoring duo in guard Demetrius Denzel-Dyson (14.5 points a game) and 6-9 center Wyatt Walker. Denzel-Dyson, a junior, has hit 26-of-48 shots from beyond the arc to rank No. 9 in Division I in 3-point percentage (54.2) while Watson (13.7 points, 11.6 rebounds) has produced double-doubles in eight of 10 games. Third-year coach Scott Padgett is blessed with two excellent options at point guard in starter Cunningham (10.4 points, 6.2 assists), a junior, and Sharkey (7.4 points, 3.2 assists), an improving freshman who comes off the bench.

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (11-1): Hamilton knows he can count on Bacon (17.2 points, 49.3 percent shooting) to produce on a nightly basis considering that the sophomore guard has now reached double figures in 21 consecutive games dating back to last season. Freshman standout Jonathan Isaac (13.1 points, 57.3 percent shooting) has averaged just nine points in two games since he returned from an injury but he has pulled in 15 rebounds and also chipped in with four steals and two blocks against Manhattan. Sophomore Terance Mann (8.0 points, 56.7 percent shooting, 13 steals) and freshman Trent Forrest (7.6, 58.6, 25) are among Florida State's many role players who have contributed on both ends of the court.

TIP-INS

1. The Seminoles have 11 players averaging at least five points a game while Samford has only seven averaging 4.9 points or more.

2. Florida State PG Xavier Rathan-Mayes has struggled from 3-point range this season, but hit 3-of-6 from long distance against Manhattan.

3. Samford has won four games in a row since losing a 106-103 double-overtime decision to Nicholls.

PREDICTION: Florida State 84, Samford 71