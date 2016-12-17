Bacon sizzles, No. 23 Seminoles scorch Jaspers

No. 23 Florida State defended its second trip into the AP Top 25 Poll a lot better than its first Saturday when it downed Manhattan 83-67 in the Orange Bowl Basketball Classic in Sunrise, Fla.

The Seminoles, who reached the poll in Week 2 at No. 25 but were promptly dropped a week later after a loss to Temple, handled business this go round behind 16 points from guard Dwayne Bacon, the Seminoles' leading scorer.

The win by Florida State (11-1) -- its seventh straight -- gives them their best 12-game start since the 2003 season.

Manhattan, which fell to 3-8, couldn't capitalize on its momentum from its win the last time out against Fordham that captured the "Battle of the Bronx" title. Although the Jaspers, who came in as 25-point underdogs, hung tough for most of the game behind a game-high 18 points from leading scorer, guard Zavier Turner.

Manhattan trailed just 46-41 at the half and its full-court press defense kept the high-scoring Seminoles at bay for most of the game.

But between Bacon and 10 points each from guards Xavier Rathan-Mayes and Trent Forrest -- the only other Seminoles to reach double figures -- Florida State continued its hot start to the season in nonconference play.

The Seminoles also improved to 4-0 all-time against the Jaspers, whose drought without a win against an ACC opponent since 1994 was extended.

The Seminoles attempted just six 3-pointers Saturday, going 2 of 6. Instead, they did most of their damage from inside the arc by going 27 of 48 to shoot a blistering 56.3 percent. Florida State used its size advantage constantly and pushed the action inside, shooting 40 free throws to just 22 by Manhattan.

Florida State was 27 of 40 from the line, while Manhattan went 15 of 22.

Jaspers guard Aaron Walker Jr. added 13 points and forward Zane Waterman finished with 12 points, but they were the only other Manhattan players to reach double figures. Center Ahmen Ismail led the Jaspers with nine boards.

Florida State was led on the boards by freshman sensation Jonathan Isaac, who pulled down eight rebounds, scored nine points, posted four steals and recorded two blocks. Guard Terance Mann and forward Phil Cofer each added nine points for the Seminoles.

Manhattan has now lost five of its last six games.

NOTES: For the second time this year Saturday, Florida State wore its specially made turquoise Nike N7 uniforms to raise awareness for bringing sport to Native American and Aboriginal youth. Florida State makes a distinct departure from its traditional garnet and gold school colors to don the uniforms to stand for the importance of bringing sport and physical activity to Native American and Aboriginal youth. ... The Seminoles are now 2-0 while wearing the uniforms this season. ... Florida State, which played four games in eight days last week before six days off prior its meeting with Manhattan, will get just one day rest before a Monday afternoon game against Samford. ... Manhattan next plays Tuesday at St. Francis Brooklyn.