Preview: Florida State vs. Maryland

Maryland will go into its final ACC tournament with plenty of confidence when it meets Florida State in the second round Thursday at Greensboro, N.C. The eighth-seeded Terrapins, who move to the Big Ten next season, knocked off ACC regular-season champion Virginia 75-69 in overtime Sunday and look poised to make a run in the conference tournament again. Ninth seed Florida State comes in with four victories in its last six games, but dropped a 74-58 decision to Syracuse on Sunday.

Dez Wells and Seth Allen combined for 38 points and the Maryland held eighth-ranked Virginia to 38.6 percent shooting. “We won our last two games, so we’re going into the ACC tournament with some momentum and swagger,” Allen told reporters. “We’re going to go in and play our basketball. We’ve just got to keep taking care of the ball and guarding.” The teams split in the regular season and the winner of the rubber match plays top seed Virginia on Friday.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN, ACC Network

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (18-12): The Seminoles won their final three road games after losing at Maryland 83-71 on Feb. 8 and topped the ACC in shooting percentage (46.5) while finishing second in field goal percentage defense (39.7). Aaron Thomas leads a balanced offense at 14.1 points per game and Ian Miller has contributed 13.7 – including 15.6 the last five games as a starter. Okaro White has averaged 21 points, almost eight more than his season mark, over the last four games and leads the team in rebounding (6.6).

ABOUT MARYLAND (17-14): The Terrapins likely have to win four straight contests and earn the automatic bid to reach the NCAA Tournament, but a similar group won five of seven postseason games a year ago. Wells, who scored 30 to help beat Duke in the 2013 ACC quarterfinals, leads the Terrapins with 14.8 points per game and Allen is next at 13.2 after missing the first 12 games with a foot injury. Jake Layman (11.6) and Evan Smotrycz (11) have also contributed on the offensive end and have combined for 113 makes from 3-point range.

TIP-INS

1. Maryland F Charles Mitchell leads the team in rebounding (6.4) and shoots 52 percent from the field.

2. Florida State’s 7-3 sophomore C Boris Bojanovsky has blocked seven shots the last three games combined and averages 1.9 – third in the ACC.

3. Wells made the All-ACC third team and White was named to the all-defensive team by the coaches.

PREDICTION: Maryland 76, Florida State 66