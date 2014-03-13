FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Florida State 67, Maryland 65
March 13, 2014

Florida State 67, Maryland 65

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Florida State 67, Maryland 65: Boris Bojanovsky’s dunk with less than a second left lifted the Seminoles over the Terrapins in the second round of the ACC tournament in Greensboro, N.C.

Bojanovsky, who finished with 12 points and a career-high 12 rebounds, was open to take a feed on the baseline from a double-teamed Okaro White for the deciding basket. Ian Miller scored 17 points and Aaron Thomas added 14 for ninth-seeded Florida State (19-12), which will play top seed Virginia in Friday’s quarterfinals.

Seth Allen and Dez Wells each contributed 18 points for Maryland (17-15), which 39.2 percent from the field in its final ACC game before moving to the Big Ten. Jake Layman chipped in with 15 points off the bench for the eighth-seeded Terrapins, who made seven of their eight 3-pointers in the first half.

Florida State led by seven midway through the first half before Allen responded with 10 points as Maryland surged to take a 34-32 edge at intermission. The Terrapins were ahead by one 5 1/2 minutes in the second half before Florida State scored the next 11 - five by Thomas - for a 53-43 advantage with 10:34 left.

Maryland trailed by as much as 11 but scored 10 of the next 11 to pull within 57-55 on Layman’s basket with less than eight minutes to go. The Terps clawed back from six down to tie it on Layman’s dunk with 1:49 to go before Bojanovsky and Wells traded a pair of free throws to set up the game-winning play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Maryland F Evan Smotrycz, averaging 11 points, missed the game due to lower back spasms. … White had the key assist and seven rebounds but was held to four points on 1-of-8 shooting after averaging 21 points over the previous four. … Florida State dropped a pair of 12-point decisions to Virginia during the regular season.

