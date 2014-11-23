Preview: Florida State at Massachusetts

A pair of teams looking to rebound from ugly losses will meet Sunday when Florida State plays Massachusetts at the Hall of Fame Tip-Off at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. The Seminoles got the worst of it Saturday, losing by 26 points to Providence for their second straight defeat. Leonard Hamilton’s team, which lost to Northeastern earlier in the week, was beaten in every conceivable way, shooting just 39.1 percent and committing 15 turnovers.

The Minutemen appeared to be on the way to their fourth victory of the season before a strong final 27 minutes secured the win for Notre Dame at the Hall of Fame Tip-Off. Derek Kellogg’s team led by 10 points on two different occasions, but it wasn’t enough to defeat the Fighting Irish, who made key buckets down the stretch to thwart a comeback. “Eighteen turnovers is probably what cost us the game,” Kellogg told the media after his team suffered its first defeat. “That and (Jerian) Grant on the offensive end. I thought we had quite a few opportunities to poke back into the game and we turned the ball over. Sloppy play.”

TV: Noon, ET, ESPNU, ESPN3

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (1-2): Poor shooting and poor defense - a devastating combination for any team - are clearly the problem for the Seminoles, who won’t get any sympathy from a UMass team it defeated last season. Florida State allowed Providence and Northeastern to shoot a combined 53.7 percent from the field and 52.9 percent from 3-point territory, while it made just 4-of-22 from beyond the arc over those two games. Aaron Thomas scored 16 points in the loss to Providence, but hit just 4-of-14 shot attempts, and the oft-injured Kiel Turpin played only two minutes, scoring no points and picking up two fouls.

ABOUT MASSACHUSETTS (3-1): The Minutemen looked strong on the defensive end over the first 13 minutes of the first half, but just like that it turned in the favor of the Fighting Irish, who seemed to score at will in transition for most of the final 27 minutes. Cady Lalanne had 16 points, but didn’t block a shot for the first time this season and Derrick Gordon had 18 points, but UMass got very little from its bench, aside from 10 points from Donte Clark. Point guard Trey Davis had just one of the Minutemen’s four assists.

TIP-INS

1. Florida State is 4-3 against the Minutemen, including handing them their first defeat last year 60-55 at Sunrise, Fla.

2. UMass will play Northeastern on Wednesday, while Florida State faces The Citadel on Tuesday.

3. Maxie Esho had nine points in the loss to Notre Dame, his lowest output of the season for the Minutemen.

PREDICTION: UMass 66, Florida State 61