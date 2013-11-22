Preview: Florida State vs. Michigan

Florida State will look to knock off another ranked team Friday when the Seminoles play No. 13 Michigan in a semifinal at the Puerto Rico Tip-Off. Florida State blew out No. 10 Virginia Commonwealth in the tournament opener Thursday, its first win over a ranked team since March 2012, and can make a solid argument for its own inclusion in the Top 25 with another good showing against the Wolverines. Michigan was the only team to avoid an upset in the four tournament games played Thursday, winning both halves by double digits en route to an 86-61 victory against Long Beach State.

Ian Miller continues to play like one of the most improved players in the ACC. After averaging 5.3 points as a junior last season, he is averaging 20 over the last three games, establishing career highs in the last two. Caris LeVert has made similar strides for Michigan, averaging 15.3 points, which is 12 more than he did as a freshman last season.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, ESPN2 or ESPNU

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (4-0): The Seminoles were able to wear down VCU with their size advantage and that wasn’t just in the paint. Montay Brandon is a 6-7 guard who grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds against the Rams and his length will come in handy against 6-6 guard Nik Stauskas of Michigan, who has scored at least 20 points in each of the last three games. Okaro White will have a tougher matchup against the Wolverines, but the 6-8 forward remains Florida State’s best scoring option down low.

ABOUT MICHIGAN (3-1): The players who figure to make things tough on Florida State are Stauskas and Glenn Robinson III. Stauskas, like Miller, established a career high in the tournament opener, pouring in 24 points on 4-for-6 shooting from long range. Robinson has also moved his game further out on the perimeter this season and the 6-6 forward shot 2-for-4 from 3-point range against Long Beach State after opening the season 2-for-12.

TIPS INS

1. The Wolverines broke the tournament record for 3-pointers in a game with 14 against Long Beach State.

2. Boris Bojanovsky has started all four games for Florida State, but the 7-3 center hasn’t played more than 16 minutes in any of them, including a season-low six minutes against VCU.

3. Seminoles guard Devon Bookert had seven turnovers against VCU after combining for seven in the first three games.

PREDICTION: Florida State 88, Michigan 77