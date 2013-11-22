No. 13 Michigan 82, Florida State 80 (OT): Nik Stauskas scored his seven of his career-high 26 points in overtime as the Wolverines rallied from a 16-point deficit early in the second half to reach the championship game at the Puerto Rico Tip-Off.

Derrick Walton Jr. added 15 points and six assists and Mitch McGary finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds off the bench for Michigan, which will face Charlotte in the championship game Sunday. Glenn Robinson III added 13 points for the Wolverines (4-1).

Ian Miller scored 16 of his 19 points in the first half for the Seminoles (4-1), who were looking to knock off their second straight ranked opponent after beating No. 10 Virginia Commonwealth on Thursday. Okaro White added 18 points and 12 rebounds and Montay Brandon scored 14 for Florida State.

Stauskas, who scored a career-high 24 points in Thursday’s win over Long Beach State, sank his third 3-pointer of the game early in overtime to give Michigan a 74-71 lead they never relinquished. Walton made two free throws with 13 seconds left to extend the lead to five and missed a pair with three seconds remaining after Miller had cut the deficit to two on the other end with a 3-pointer, but the Seminoles were unable to get off a shot before the final buzzer.

Florida State scored the first six points of the second half to take its biggest lead of the game at 43-27 and the Wolverines were still down by eight with just under three minutes left when they began whittling away. They scored six unanswered points to cut the deficit to two, tied the score at 69 on Stauskas’ layup with eight seconds left and had a chance to win at the buzzer but McGary’s jumper was off target.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Florida State will meet Northeastern in the third-place game. … White needs eight points to become the 43rd player in school history to score at least 1,000 in his career. … Florida State fell to 16-24 against the Big Ten.