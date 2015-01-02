Preview: Florida State at Mississippi State

Florida State is coming off a high note and Mississippi State just experienced a deep downer as the teams clash in a nonconference game in Starkville on Friday. The visiting Seminoles defeated in-state power Florida for the first time since 2008 and the winning points in the 65-63 contest came when Jacob Kurtz of the Gators inadvertently tipped the ball into the Florida State basket with 0.4 seconds left. The Bulldogs were routed by McNeese State 66-47 for their sixth loss in seven games.

Mississippi State coach Rick Ray was disappointed with his club’s effort while being drubbed by McNeese State. “I thought our first two years here, everybody complimented us on how hard we played and competed,” Ray told reporters. “That part should be getting better but it isn’t and we have to find a way to fix that. Our team doesn’t know how to win and that confidence is gone.” The Seminoles are playing their second true road game and were routed 83-63 by Notre Dame in the first.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (8-5): The Seminoles are hoping to ride the momentum of the win over Florida with the start of ACC play looming. “Obviously, when you take in consideration where we are in terms of our development, this is a confidence booster because we were successful against a very good basketball team,” coach Leonard Hamilton told reporters. “That team is going to be an NCAA (Tournament) team and they are going to do very well in the SEC so it kind of allows our players to understand the intensity and the effort that you have to put into a game in order to be successful.” Guards Montay Brandon (14.2) and Xavier Rathan-Mayes (11.7) are scoring in double digits.

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI STATE (6-6): While Ray was displeased with the effort of some of his players, forward Oliver Black’s play only drew praise after the freshman scored a season-best nine points in 26 minutes off the bench against McNeese State. “He works hard and goes after every rebound,” Ray told reporters. “He plays hard every day in practice because he wants to win and he wants to be part of a winning program.” Guard Fred Thomas averages a team-best 11.3 points and forward Roquez Johnson averages 11.2 points and a team-leading 5.8 rebounds while center Gavin Ware (10.4 points, 5.6 rebounds) will likely miss his third straight game.

TIP-INS

1. The Bulldogs’ 47 points against McNeese State are a season-low output.

2. Both squads are woeful 3-point shooting teams – Mississippi State shoots 27.5 percent and Florida State is at 24.3.

3. Rathan-Mayes is averaging 4.9 assists, but is also committing four turnovers per game.

PREDICTION: Florida State 62, Mississippi State 52