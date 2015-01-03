FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mississippi State 62, Florida State 55
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 3, 2015 / 3:36 AM / 3 years ago

Mississippi State 62, Florida State 55

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: CORRECTS “just” to “for” in graph 2)

Mississippi State 62, Florida State 55: I.J. Ready was 6-of-7 shooting and scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half as the host Bulldogs edged the Seminoles.

Travis Daniels added 12 points as Mississippi State (7-6) won for only the second time in eight games. Gavin Ware contributed 10 points and eight rebounds and the Bulldogs racked up 10 steals.

Devon Bookert scored 16 points and made four 3-pointers for Florida State (8-6). Xavier Rathan-Mayes added 12 points but committed five of the Seminoles’ 19 turnovers.

A three-point play by Daniels pushed the Bulldogs ahead 54-50 with 3:35 remaining before the Seminoles moved back within 54-53 on Rathan-Mayes’ hoop with 2:02 left. Mississippi State’s Craig Sword drove for a hoop with 52.5 seconds to play and Roquez Johnson added two free throws for a five-point margin and Florida State never got closer than three before the horn sounded.

A tip-in by Daniels gave Mississippi State a 22-16 lead with 3:09 left in the first half before Florida State closed with a 9-0 run, including a 3-pointer by Rathan-Mayes for a 25-22 halftime advantage. Montay Brandon’s ferocious dunk gave Florida State a 39-38 lead with 11:16 remaining before Johnson scored back-to-back baskets to start a 9-2 burst as the Bulldogs took a six-point lead with seven minutes to play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Four different Florida State players committed three or more turnovers. … Mississippi State was 2-of-14 from 3-point range. … The Seminoles were 11-of-19 from the free-throw line while the Bulldogs were 12-of-13.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.