Preview: Florida State at North Carolina

North Carolina attempts to stretch its winning streak to five games when it hosts Florida State on Saturday in ACC play. The No. 15 Tar Heels are beginning a stretch in which three of four games are at home, ending with a showdown against second-ranked Virginia on Feb. 2. North Carolina is coming off an 87-71 win at Wake Forest on Wednesday, while the Seminoles posted a 59-55 victory over Clemson on Monday to halt a three-game slide.

Florida State is just a game above .500 and needs to kick it in gear if it wants to avoid missing the NCAA Tournament for the third straight season. “I don’t think we’re satisfied yet because we’re still in a tough position,” guard Devon Bookert told reporters after the win over Clemson. “We feel like our backs are against the wall still, but we feel like we have a sense of urgency.” The Tar Heels had 50 points in the paint against Wake Forest as post players Brice Johnson (19 points) and Kennedy Meeks (16) both excelled.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (10-9, 2-4 ACC): Guard Montay Brandon leads the squad in scoring (13.2) and rebounding (5.6) while guard Xavier Rathan-Mayes (12.7 points, team-high 4.7 assists) continues to make an impact. Rathan-Mayes had 17 points, nine assists, five rebounds and four steals against Clemson and the freshman continues to get comfortable playing against the talented guards in the ACC. Bookert averages 10.5 points and has connected on a team-leading 29 3-pointers but Florida State has only 70 overall while shooting 26.7 percent from behind the arc.

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (15-4, 5-1): Freshman guard Justin Jackson has put together solid back-to-back outings – 33 points total – to raise his average to 10.1 points. “At the beginning of the season, I thought too much,” Jackson told reporters. “I tried not to mess up. Now I’m just playing and if the shot is open, I take it. If not, I pass the ball or set a screen.” Guard Marcus Paige leads the Tar Heels in scoring (13.5), followed by Meeks (12.8 points, team-best 8.4 rebounds) and Johnson (11.7 points).

TIP-INS

1. North Carolina has won 15 of the past 19 meetings.

2. Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton has 229 wins at the school, tying Hugh Durham for second in program history.

3. Tar Heels G Theo Pinson (bruised foot) is questionable.

PREDICTION: North Carolina 87, Florida State 70