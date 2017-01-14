Preview: Florida State at North Carolina

No. 10 Florida State finished the first half of a challenging stretch in which it is expected to play six straight ranked teams, and has yet to suffer a loss. The first-place Seminoles continue that gauntlet and attempt to extend their school-record winning streak to 13 games when they visit 12th-ranked North Carolina for an ACC showdown on Saturday afternoon.

“We are just trying to take it one game at a time and not get ourselves caught up in anything other than what is going on in the moment,” Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton told reporters after Tuesday’s 88-72 win over Duke. “That is how we try to approach it and I think our guys have matured with that philosophy.” The Seminoles are scoring 86.7 per game while shooting better than 50 percent from the field and need more of the same against North Carolina’s high-powered offense, which registered at least 90 points 10 times this season. The Tar Heels coughed up a 19-point lead but pulled out a 93-87 victory at Wake Forest on Wednesday to increase their winning streak to three. “It’s the ACC, and we can win by a lot and we can win by a little,” North Carolina guard Joel Berry II told reporters. “But I think we need games like that, because it will help you on down the road when you get into a tough situation.”

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (16-1, 4-0 ACC): Junior guard Xavier Rathan-Mayes scored 18 of his 21 points in the second half against Duke after managing just 14 total in wins over Virginia Tech and Virginia. Rathan-Mayes averages 11.1 overall – third on the team behind sophomore guard Dwayne Bacon (17.8) and 6-10 freshman Jonathan Isaac (12.1, team-high 7.2 rebounds). Ten others average at least 3.4 points and Bacon told reporters, “We’ve got a deep, deep team and we’ve got so many guys that do so many different things with or without the ball. We keep playing together, we’ll keep winning.”

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (15-3, 3-1): All five starters scored in double figures Wednesday, but the Tar Heels received only 10 points from their bench and freshman Tony Bradley is out for this one after suffering a concussion in the victory. Bradley (8.1 points) will be missed, but North Carolina boasts four players scoring at least 12 per contest with juniors Justin Jackson (17.7) and Berry (15.6) leading the way. Kennedy Meeks adds 12.9 points and a team-high 9.7 boards while fellow senior forward Isaiah Hicks (12.2, 5.2) shot at least 50 percent in all but one game this season (Tennessee, Dec. 11).

TIP-INS

1. North Carolina G Kenny Williams is averaging 10.7 points while draining 11-of-18 from the field the last three games.

2. The Tar Heels lead the nation in rebounding margin (plus-13.6) and Florida State has outrebounded nine consecutive opponents.

3. Four Florida State players have at least 16 blocks, led by 7-4 C Christ Koumadje with 24.

PREDICTION: North Carolina 87, Florida State 79