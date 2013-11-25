(Updated: CORRECTS time in lede)

Florida State 62, Northeastern 60: Devon Bookert hit a jumper with .5 seconds left to lift the Seminoles in the third-place game at the Puerto Rico Tip-Off.

Aaron Thomas scored 16 points off the bench to lead Florida State (5-1). Robert Gilchrist added 12 points and a team-high six rebounds and Montay Brandon scored 10 for the Seminoles.

Scott Eatherton finished with 21 points and 15 rebounds for Northeastern (2-4). Reggie Spencer and David Walker added 13 points apiece for the Huskies, who committed 19 turnovers.

Northeastern scored six consecutive points to tie the score at 58 with 1:09 left. Ian Miller’s offensive rebound set up Brandon’s layup, but Walker made two free throws with 36 seconds left to knot up the score again.

Booker collected Miller’s missed jumper and laid it back in for the final margin. Northeastern never trailed in the first half and led by as much as eight points before taking a 29-28 lead into intermission.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Northeastern has outrebounded its opponent in every game this season. … Florida State improved to 9-0 all-time against teams from the Colonial Athletic Association. … Florida State forward Okaro White scored six points, leaving him two shy of 1,000 for his career.