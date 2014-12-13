Preview: Florida State at Notre Dame

With five straight wins to its credit, Notre Dame looks to keep its torrid run going as it hosts Florida State to open Atlantic Coast Conference play on Saturday. The Fighting Irish triumphed over then-No. 18 Michigan State last Wednesday and followed that up with dominant wins in their last two, but coach Mike Brey knows the ACC schedule brings a lofty challenge. “We’re smart enough to understand we have a lot of work to do,” Brey said.

The Seminoles have rolled off three wins in their last four games after starting the season 1-3, and getting guard Aaron Thomas back in the lineup will be key moving forward, according to coach Leonard Hamilton, who said: “(Thomas) obviously makes a big difference for our team.” Thomas, Florida State’s leading scorer at 14.8 points, missed two games and most of a third with dizzy spells before returning to score 11 against Nebraska and 22 against UCF last time out.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (4-4): The Seminoles boast three impressive centers in Kiel Turpin, Boris Bojanovsky and Michael Ojo and Hamilton was enthusiastic about the trio after Florida State’s win over UCF. “I think this is the second game where they shot close to 80 percent from the floor,” Hamilton said. “We were able to get the ball inside early and it kind of opened up things on the perimeter for us.” Junior guard Montay Brandon leads the team and ranks among the nation’s top 40, shooting 64.5 percent.

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (9-1): Brey has identified rebounding as a key for his team as conference play begins, despite the Irish’s 29.5 defensive boards per game ranking fourth in the ACC. “It was certainly a problem for us against Michigan State and (Florida State is) really huge,” he said. “(Rebounding) is a big concern and a big focus as we move forward.” Guard Jerian Grant’s 19 points per game leads the ACC and is tied for 32nd nationally, alongside California’s Tyrone Wallace and Incarnate Word’s Jontrell Walker.

TIP-INS

1. The Seminoles rank last in the ACC from 3-point range, shooting 20.4 percent.

2. Notre Dame averages 85.1 points per game, ranking second in the conference behind only Duke (89.1).

3. The Fighting Irish are shooting an NCAA-best 56.2 percent from the field, led by F Zach Auguste’s 64 percent.

PREDICTION: Notre Dame 80, Florida State 70