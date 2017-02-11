Notre Dame has been unable to find success against ranked teams as of late, but it will have another opportunity for a resume-building win when it hosts No. 15 Florida State in a key ACC matchup Saturday. The 24th-ranked Fighting Irish fell to the Seminoles earlier this season in an 83-80 thriller and soon thereafter had a four-game losing streak that featured setbacks against ranked foes Virginia, Duke and North Carolina.

The skid came to a much-needed halt with an 88-81 win over Wake Forest on Tuesday and coach Mike Brey's team knows what it needs to do this time around for a better result against the Seminoles. "Eighteen turnovers is something we don't see hardly ever," Brey told reporters while referencing his team's struggles with Florida State's pressure in the first meeting. "So I think our guys are embarrassed about that and know that we have to be better with it." That defensive pressure has given the Seminoles an advantage in the turnover department in each of their three straight wins, which have come by an average of 30 points and have placed the squad tied atop the ACC. Freshman forward Jonathan Isaac scored 21 points and Florida State had a 49-25 advantage on the boards in Wednesday's 95-71 rout of North Carolina State.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, ESPN

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (21-4, 9-3 ACC): Isaac is one of three Seminoles scoring in double figures (13.1), a trio led by sophomore Dwayne Bacon (17.6), who had 19 points and a season high-tying nine rebounds last time out against the Wolfpack. Guard Terance Mann led the dominance on the glass with a career high-tying 10 boards and he is averaging 10 points on 63.2 percent shooting with 5.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists during the three-game winning streak. Isaac had a personal highs of 23 points and seven blocked shots to go along with 10 rebounds in last month's win over the Irish.

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (18-7, 7-5): Junior Bonzie Colson continued his outstanding campaign with 27 points and 16 rebounds - his ACC-leading 15th double-double - against the Demon Deacons and he needs 19 points to become the third Irish player this season to reach 1,000 career points. The two others - forward V.J. Beachem and guard Steve Vasturia - helped fuel Notre Dame's phenomenal 15-for-21 effort from beyond the arc in the earlier loss to Florida State, combining to make eight of 11 attempts. The league's top 3-point shooting team (40 percent) is led by point guard Matt Farrell (44.4), who started a 19-for-35 stretch at Tallahassee.

TIP-INS

1. Notre Dame ranks second nationally in assist-to-turnover ratio at 1.71.

2. Bacon has scored in double figures in 34 straight games and needs 23 points to become the 46th player in program history to reach 1,000.

3. Florida State has won four of five previous meetings, its one loss coming at Notre Dame on Dec. 13, 2014.

PREDICTION: Notre Dame 83, Florida State 81