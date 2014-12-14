(Updated: CORRECTS Notre Dame record in graph 2 CORRECTS Florida State record in graph 3)

Notre Dame 83, Florida State 63: Zach Auguste totaled a career-high 26 points to lead the Fighting Irish to a win over the visiting Seminoles in the ACC opener for both teams.

Demetrius Jackson and Jerian Grant each added 18 points for Notre Dame (10-1), which committed only five turnovers. Pat Connaughton tallied nine points and a team-high nine rebounds for the Irish, who shot 51.7 percent.

Montay Brandon’s 14 points led Florida State (4-5), which failed to build on the momentum of three wins in its previous four games. Devon Bookert added 11 points and eight rebounds and Boris Bojanovsky grabbed a game-high 10 boards to go with six points for the Seminoles, who shot 39.7 percent and made only eight trips to the free throw line, converting six tries.

A jump shot from Bojanovsky pushed the Seminoles to a 19-15 lead in the early going before an emphatic dunk from Auguste sparked an 18-2 run for Notre Dame as the Irish established a 33-21 lead with five minutes to go in the first half. Bookert stopped the run with a 3-pointer, but Auguste put an exclamation mark on the opening 20 with a dunk in the waning seconds to send Notre Dame into the locker room with a 38-30 advantage.

After the break, the Irish extended their lead right out of the gate as a layup from Auguste kicked off a 22-8 surge to open up a 60-38 lead with 10:18 to play. Bookert and Xavier Rathan-Mayes each sank 3-pointers to try to spark the Seminoles but the deficit was too deep and Notre Dame’s lead was never threatened.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Notre Dame recorded its first win over Florida State after losing the previous two meetings. ... The Seminoles shot 36.8 from 3-point range after entering the game ranked last in the ACC at 20.4 percent. ... Auguste came into the game shooting an ACC-best 64 percent and built on that with an 11-for-15 performance.