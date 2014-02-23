Preview: Florida State at Pittsburgh

Losses in four of the last six games with a pair of overtime wins stuck in the middle have Pittsburgh sliding down the standings in the ACC. The Panthers will look to avoid a third straight setback when they host similarly slumping Florida State on Sunday. The Seminoles dropped six of their last eight and are seeing their once-impenetrable defense get beaten with ease in the last few weeks.

Florida State built itself up on the defensive end but has allowed an average 80.3 points in its last three losses and at least 74 points in six of the last seven setbacks. The Seminoles do not have the offense to cover those issues but may be in luck against a Pittsburgh squad that is having some trouble scoring. The Panthers’ 75-71 loss at North Carolina last weekend snapped a four-game string of scoring 62 or fewer points - and that 62 came in a double-overtime victory against Virginia Tech.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE (15-11, 6-8 ACC): The Seminoles, who sit third in the ACC in field-goal percentage defense at .391, allowed North Carolina to shoot 51.6 percent from the field in an 81-75 loss last week. Florida State has allowed opponents to shoot at least 47.9 percent in each of the last three losses and runs into problems when starting forward Okaro White gets into foul trouble. “We are not quite as deep as we have been in the past,” coach Leonard Hamilton told reporters after the North Carolina game. “For us to lose our most experienced senior player (White) was probably a little bit more challenging maybe than it might have been under other circumstances.”

ABOUT PITTSBURGH (20-6, 8-5): The Panthers have suffered two of their last three losses on last-second shots and were within one possession of North Carolina with fewer than three seconds left before losing. “We’re not executing well enough, we’re not finishing well enough, we’re not doing things well enough,” coach Jamie Dixon told reporters. Leading scorer Lamar Patterson is shooting 29.3 percent from the field in the last six games while the team averages just 59.7 points in that span.

TIP-INS

1. Florida State ranks second in the ACC in blocked shots at an average of 5.7 and is attempting to lead the league for a fifth straight season.

2. Panthers F Talib Zanna is shooting 34.1 percent in the last six games.

3. Seminoles G Aaron Thomas has scored in double figures in seven consecutive games, averaging 16.7 points in that span.

PREDICTION: Pittsburgh 61, Florida State 57